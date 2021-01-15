PVDF Membrane Market Size to Reach USD 1,072.3 Million by 2027; Industry Compound Annual Growth Rate of 7.9 % : Market Trend – Stringent Regulations Regarding Wastewater

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2021 -- Polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) membrane is a highly popular polymer having high chemical resistance, enhanced processing ability, remarkable thermal stability, and unparalleled mechanical attributes. The principal use of PVDF is in the purification and separation of water during treatment. The global PVDF membrane market is anticipated to reach USD 1,072.3 Million by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 7.9%, according to a recent report by Emergen Research.



Key market participants include Merck Millipore, Cytiva, Arkema, Koch Separation Solutions, Pall, Thermo Fisher Scientific, GVS, Membrane Solutions, CITIC Envirotech, and Bio-Rad Laboratories



Market Drivers



The augmenting demand from coatings, oil & gas, photovoltaic films, and electrical industries is driving the market for PVDF membrane. Extensive research and development activities are also contributing to the market growth.



The augmented use of PVDF membranes in nanofiltration has boosted the market's growth curve. Moreover, the stringent regulations regarding the release and treatment of industrial and municipal waste are further increasing the need for PVDF membranes, thereby propelling the market expansion. The enhanced efficiency of PVDF membranes augments their use in general filtration applications, promoting their adoption in biopharmaceutical firms, food and beverage industry, and petrochemical, further contributing to industry expansion.



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Hydrophilic

Hydrophobic



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Ultrafiltration

Microfiltration

Nanofiltration



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

General Filtration

Sample Preparation

Bead-based Assays

Others



End-use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Biopharmaceutical

Industrial

Food & Beverage

Others



Regional Analysis



The Asia Pacific accounted for a significant share of the global market in 2019, attributable to the escalating population, rapid urbanization and increasing industrialization in the region. Soaring demand for treatment and filtration of industrial wastewater in APAC is projected to augment the PVDF membrane market growth in the region during the projected timeframe. Moreover, increasing demand from the biopharmaceutical companies and the emergence of stringent regulations are further anticipated to boost the industry's growth in the region.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. PVDF Membrane Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. PVDF Membrane Market Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Increased demand for PVDF membrane from biopharmaceutical industries



4.2.2.2. Growing use of PVDF membrane in microfiltration



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. High production cost of PVDF membranes



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. PVDF Membrane Market By Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)



5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. Hydrophilic



5.1.2. Hydrophobic



Chapter 6. PVDF Membrane Market By Technology Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)



6.1. Technology Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



6.1.1. Ultrafiltration



6.1.2. Microfiltration



6.1.3. Nanofiltration



Chapter 7. PVDF Membrane Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)



7.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



7.1.1. General Filtration



7.1.2. Sample Preparation



7.1.3. Bead-based Assays



7.1.4. Others



To Be Continued…!

