PVF Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PVFC) Investor Alert: Investigation of Acquisition by F.N.B. Corporation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in PVF Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PVFC) shares was announced concerning whether the offer by F.N.B. Corporation to acquire PVF Capital Corporation at a value of about $3.98 per NASDAQ:PVFC share and the takeover process are unfair to investors in PVF Capital shares.



Investors who purchased shares of PVF Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PVFC) prior to Feb. 19, 2013, and currently hold any of those NASDAQ:PVFC shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain officers and directors of PVF Capital Corporation breached their fiduciary duties owed NASDAQ:PVFC investors in connection with the proposed acquisition.



On February 19, 2013, F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) and PVF Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: PVFC) announced the signing of a merger agreement pursuant to which F.N.B. Corporation will acquire PVF Capital Corp. in an all stock transaction valued at approximately $3.98 per share, or $106.4 million in the aggregate using the 20-day trailing stock price of F.N.B. Corporation as of Friday, February 15, 2013. Under the terms of the merger agreement shareholders of PVF Capital Corp. will be entitled to receive 0.3405 shares of F.N.B. Corporation common stock for each common share of PVF Capital Corp.



However, given that at least one analyst has set the high target price of NASDAQ:PVFC shares at $15.77 per share, the investigation a law firm concerns whether the proposed transaction is unfair to NASDAQ:PVFC stockholders. Specifically, the investigation focuses on whether the PVF Capital Board of Directors undertook an adequate sales process, adequately shopped the company before entering into the transaction, maximized shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and acted in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



PVF Capital’s performance improved lately. For instance, its Net Loss of $9.63 million for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2011 declined to $1.33 million for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2012.



Those who are current investors in PVF Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PVFC), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Jacob Rosenfeld

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com