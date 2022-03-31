PwC in Financial Recruitment Push to Hire 100,000

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/31/2022 -- PwC announced recently that the financial services giant is going to be investing $12 billion over the next five years in a major hiring drive. These resources are being channeled into creating 100,000 jobs that are specifically focused on providing more support for clients that are trying to come to terms with climate and diversity reporting, as well as the role of AI in global strategy. The firm intends to find new talent via its mergers and acquisitions, as well as directly headhunting from competitors. Up to 30,000 of the new hires are going to be made in the US and at least 10% will be drawn from black and LatinX communities. The practice of examining the impact a business is having on the environment, as well as diversity within an organization, is becoming increasingly common and for some asset managers, investment decisions are now made purely on the basis of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.



PwC is not the only firm currently looking to pour resources into helping clients solve key questions around climate change, ESG and technology, as this is becoming a common theme across banking and financial services. At Selby Jennings, financial recruitment jobs necessarily mean taking into account the impact that sustainable outlook shifts are having on every client. The firm was established in 2004 and has evolved alongside the banking and financial services sector, including with respect to financial recruitment jobs. Today, it has expertise in many different areas of recruitment, from hiring for insurance and actuarial roles to sales and trading, legal and compliance, private wealth management and financial recruitment jobs. Over the years, Selby Jennings has nurtured a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals. The firm is also very well connected and has worked with a broad swathe of organizations, from start-ups to global institutions. Permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions ensure that options can be tailored to every recruitment objective.



Given the global nature of financial recruitment jobs, it has been vital for Selby Jennings to provide extensive national and international coverage. In the US, the firm's network covers most major cities including Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and San Francisco. Plus, the American team is part of a worldwide workforce of 1,000+, which adds a robust international dimension. Not only that but Selby Jennings is also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. Expertise, insight and resilience are all highly prized at the firm, which invests significantly in developing internal teams. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies at all times. As well as financial recruitment jobs there are many roles available via the firm today, including Associate Director [Macro], Desktop System Engineer and Counterparty Risk Officer.



Kareem Bakr, Managing Director of Selby Jennings, comments on the high demand for financial services talent. He shares that, "Financial services organizations and professionals will play a critical role in driving economic growth in 2022. The talent market is more competitive than ever before, and firms are facing high levels of competition to secure the best talent." He adds, "Traditional hubs such as New York, Chicago, and Boston continuing to grow, while some cities such as Charlotte, Dallas, and Los Angeles are emerging as hotspots for financial services talent."



To find out more information about financial recruitment jobs visit: https://www.selbyjennings.com/



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact Selby Jennings on: +1 646 759 4560.



- For more information about Selby Jennings services, please go to https://www.selbyjennings.com.



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings was founded in 2004 and provides both local and international connections and perspective with respect to financial services roles. The firm is a specialist leading recruiter with a wealth of experience and the resources and expertise to ensure peace of mind for both clients and candidates.