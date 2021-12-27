PwC Onboard to Check for COVID-19 Loan Fraud

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2021 -- The government's COVID-19 business loan programme was hailed as a great success earlier this year. However, now PwC has been called in to examine the fraud risks - and cases of actual fraud - that may exist within the loan scheme. The request has been made by the British Business Bank, which is a government bank that is owned by the taxpayer. It was set up in order to increase the supply of credit to small and medium sized enterprises and this won't be the first time that the bank has turned to advisors for support. In setting up and running the Future Fund, the British Business bank spent £13 million, as well as a further £7 million on advisor fees for work on loan schemes. In this case PwC will be looking at whether customers have either committed fraud or attempted to commit fraud - one estimate put defaults and fraud at 80% of small businesses in the Bounce Back programme.



Selby Jennings was established in 2014 and is a compliance recruitment firm with a very broad spectrum of expertise. As a leading hiring specialist in the banking and financial services sector the firm not only provides expert support in legal and compliance but also many other fields, including private wealth management, corporate and investment banking, quantitative research and trading, financial technology and investment management. The team is able to offer options for a wide range of enterprises thanks to a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions. This has meant Selby Jennings has been a go to recruiter for many different types of enterprises, from those that are small and agile to internationally renowned brands. The firm has also built up a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals over the years and is a go to for talented people looking to take a career-defining next step with a globally renowned compliance recruitment firm.



The global element to Selby Jennings' practice comes from the fact that the UK team is part of a 1,000+ strong worldwide workforce and also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. This impressive international perspective is combined with nationwide reach in the UK that spans major cities including London, Birmingham and Manchester. The strength of the team at Selby Jennings is one of the firm's major assets and has provided resilience when it comes to navigating changing political and economic times. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies to ensure standards are always high. This compliance recruitment firm has many different roles to offer across all areas of banking and financial services including Legal Counsel [Crypto Fund], US Equities Analyst and Fund Accountant [Senior Manager].



"Like for many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we have endured through 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates" commented Matt Nicholson, Managing Director at Selby Jennings Europe. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



To find out more about compliance recruitment firm in the UK visit https://www.selbyjennings.co.uk/



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliot at Iconic Digital - 020 7100 0726



For all other enquiries please contact Selby Jennings: +44 (0) 20 3758 8800



For more information about Selby Jennings please go to https://www.selbyjennings.co.uk/



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings knows that building the right team isn't easy. However, with the support of the right hiring partner, access to key networks and contacts, it's possible to reimagine the process of recruitment to make it more positive, satisfying and productive.