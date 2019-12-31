Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2019 -- Pyelonephritis Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2028



1. One in 830 people in the United Kingdom experience pyelonephritis every year and females are six times more likely to experience the infection than males.

2. Approximately 20–35% of females experience an episode of acute pyelonephritis in their lifetime.



"The incidence of acute pyelonephritis is highest in healthy women 15 to 29 years of age, followed by infants and older persons"



Antimicrobial agents are useful for pyelonephritis treatment. Antimicrobial selection and route of administration are guided by local microbial resistance patterns and the ability of the patient to take and retain oral agents. Children who are suspected of having pyelonephritis are started empirically on antibiotics effective against the usual pathogens for their clinical condition. Oral drugs such as fluoroquinolones (ciprofloxacin (Cipro), and moxifloxacin), trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole (TMP-SMX/Bactrim and others), amoxicillin, ampicillin, sulfonamides, and nitrofurantoin are useful in the management of pyelonephritis (Sherif Labatia, n.d.). Parenteral doses of the ceftriaxone, fluoroquinolones, gentamicin, and aztreonam are also used. Ampicillin and gentamicin are effective against the aerobic gram-negative bacilli and enterococci respectively. Cephalosporins, TMP-SMX, and penicillin/beta-lactamase inhibitor combination can be used as the alternative medicines for these regimens. The intramuscular dose of ceftriaxone or gentamicin can be administered to children who are presumed to have pyelonephritis and not require hospitalization, followed by oral antibiotics. Oral antibiotics can be used as empirical therapy in patients well enough to take oral medications. TMP- SMX is considered as a standard first-line oral agent in many cases and may be more effective than beta- lactams at treating urinary tract infections(UTIs). However, it is not effective against the TMP-SMX resistant E coli. In this case cephalosporins, penicillin/beta-lactamase inhibitor combinations and ciprofloxacin (for a child older than 12 months) are considered as an alternative.



In patients with confirmed pyelonephritis, antimicrobial susceptibility testing results should guide therapy. The use of amoxicillin or TMP-SMX is suggested for these patients. The available evidence from some randomized trials comparing pyelonephritis treatment regimens in children suggests that 10 to 14 days of antimicrobial therapy is sufficient for uncomplicated pyelonephritis. After completion of 10 to 14 days of antibiotics for their initial UTI, children ages 2 months to 2 years should be continued on prophylactic antibiotics until imaging studies are completed and vesicoureteral reflux is excluded.



The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Pyelonephritis treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

1. CONTEPO

2. WCK 4282

3. SPR994

4. Cefepime-Enmetazobactam/AAI101

And many others



The key players in Pyelonephritis market are:

1. Wockhardt

2. Spero Therapeutics

3. Allecra Therapeutics

4. VenatoRx Pharmaceuticals

5. Nabriva Therapeutics

And many others



