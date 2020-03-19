Pyrogen Testing Market Application, New-Innovations & Global Industry Analysis 2030 - Charles River, Ellab A/S Inc., Lonza

Pyrogen Testing Market 2019 Size, Growth, Share, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis With Global Industry Forecast To 2030
New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2020 -- Rapid setup as well as consolidation of pharmaceutical companies is taking place across the world. For instance, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. has been adopting the strategy of acquisition of related companies in order to fortify their presence in the global market. Moreover, the stringent regulations laid down by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) make it mandatory for all the companies in the field of medicine, cosmetics, food and beverages, biotechnology, and medical devices to incorporate pyrogen testing in their quality assurance protocols. Furthermore, the high prevalence of chronic diseases in densely populated countries like India and China also fuels the market revenue.
Top Key Players:
The prominent players in the pyrogen testing market are Charles River, Inc., Ellab A/S Inc., Lonza, Ltd., Merck KGaA, Inc., Associates of Cape Cod Inc., GenScript, Inc., Wako, Inc., Sanquin Inc., bioMerieux SA, Inc., and WuXi PharmaTech (Cayman), Inc.
Growing Factor:
Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Pyrogen Testing Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the pyrogen testing market is estimated to be over US$ 650 Mn in 2017. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2019 to 2030.
The pyrogen testing market has lucrative opportunities across various companies operating in the fields of pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, medical devices, food and beverages, biotechnology. These fields account for a major presence from among all the industries present globally. Moreover, the companies have to cater to the demands of the ever-growing population. The increasing prevalence of diseases across the world, especially in the eastern regions, is propelling the pharmaceutical, medical devices, and biotechnology market.
Segmentation Overview:
By Product
Kits and Reagents
Services
Instruments
By Test Type
Limulus Amebocyte Lysate (LAL) Tests
Chromogenic Tests
Turbidimetric Tests
Gel Clot Tests
In Vitro Tests
Rabbit Tests
By End User
Pharmaceutical Industries
Biotechnology Industries
Food and Beverage Industries
Cosmetic Industries
Medical Device Industries
To ensure safety of people, FDA has imposed a number of regulations concerning the use of food and drugs for human consumption. Tests to detect the undesirable pyrogenic products have been mandated by the organization. Companies cannot release their products into the market unless they standardize them as per the rules. The protocols for pyrogen testing have been laid down in article number 21 CFR 610. The tests must be carried out on animals and human subjects. Upon violation of the law by the companies, FDA is liable to take legal action against them.
