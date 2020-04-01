Pyrogen Testing Market Surge in Demand for to Bolster the Growth by Key Players Charles River, Inc., Ellab A/S Inc., Lonza, Ltd., Merck KGaA

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2020 -- Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Pyrogen Testing Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the pyrogen testing market is estimated to be over US$ 650 Mn in 2017. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2019 to 2030.



Players Include:



The prominent players in the pyrogen testing market are Charles River, Inc., Ellab A/S Inc., Lonza, Ltd., Merck KGaA, Inc., Associates of Cape Cod Inc., GenScript, Inc., Wako, Inc., Sanquin Inc., bioMerieux SA, Inc., and WuXi PharmaTech (Cayman), Inc.



Pyrogen Testing Segmentation Overview:



BY PRODUCT:

Kits and Reagents

Services

Instruments



BY TEST TYPE:

Limulus Amebocyte Lysate (LAL) Tests

Chromogenic Tests

Turbidimetric Tests

Gel Clot Tests

In Vitro Tests

Rabbit Tests



BY END USER:

Pharmaceutical Industries

Biotechnology Industries

Food and Beverage Industries

Cosmetic Industries

Medical Device Industries



Regional Analysis:



Two major factors are expected to boost the CAGR of the market in Asian countries like India and China. The ever-growing populations of these countries, and the demand for medicines owing to the high prevalence of chronic diseases in these regions, will drive the market. The key players in the market are already doing heavy investments in such countries. They are focusing on providing a number of products in their services. Increasing disposable income is another factor responsible for growth of the market. The Asia Pacific market is anticipated to reach a figure of US$ 270 Mn by 2020.



