Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2020 -- The Latest Released Global Q and A Platform Software market study offers a critical assessment of key growth dynamics, emerging avenues, investment trends in key regional markets, and the competitive landscape in various regions, and strategies of top players.

Major Players in This Report Include,

AnswerBase (Spain), Bloomfire (United States), BoostHQ (Canada), DEVADA (United States), Haydle Enterprise Q&A (United States), Obie (United States), Question2Answer (Israel), Stack Overflow (United States), Starmind (Switzerland), Tettra (United States) and Tribe (United States)

Definition-

The global Q&A platform software market is expected to grow at a healthy pace during the forecast period, according to the AMA study. Increasing demand for online repitation management and high demand for automated & user operated customer support across different industries are expected to be some of the major factors aiding into the growth for the market. However, the market is expected to witness a decline in the growth during FY 2020 but it is again expected to rise with a healthy pace after the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

Market Drivers

- Increasing Demand for Online Reputation Management

Market Trend

- Implementation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Q&A Platform Software

Restraints

- Availability of Open Source Platforms

Global Q and A Platform Software Market Report offers a detailed overview of this market and discusses the dominant factors affecting the growth of the market. The impact of Porter's five armies on the market over the next few years has been discussed for a long time in this study. We will also forecast global market size and market outlook over the next few years.

The Global Q and A Platform Software market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).

The Global Q and A Platform Software is segmented by following Product Types:

Type (On Premise, Cloud Based, Web Based), Application (Account Options, Knowledge Base, Q&A Tools, Security, Content, Communication), Enterprise SIze (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Platform (Windows, IOS/MAC, Android, Others), Industry Verticals (IT & Telecom, Marketing & Advertising, Hospitality, Education, Financial Services, Others)

Key Strategic Developments in Global Q and A Platform Software Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.

