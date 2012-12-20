Q-Cad Now Offering Revit 2-D and 3-D

Las Cruces, NM -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2012 -- Q-Cad Drafting Services recently announced the availability of Revit 2-D and 3-D BIM modeling for the drafting services they offer clients. The combination allows the production of both realistic 3-D building models and two-dimensional floor plans and annotations.



The powerful new Revit suite of applications consists of building information modeling software that can present a realistic 3-D image of a building or structure, along with 2-D notation. The most useful feature of Revit is that the images produced can be modified, and the rest of the image will conform; this is useful when proposing architectural changes or modifications.



The images can be collaborative, meaning that multiple users can access the interface and suggest changes in real time. A company spokesman recently remarked, “Revit is a valuable tool that goes very well with our existing AutoCad software. It allows us to render architectural designs with an accuracy and flexibility not seen before in the industry.”



Q-Cad offers AutoCad and MicroStation drafting services to professional clients. The value of Revit architecture to the architect or engineer using drafting services is a more user-friendly and flexible drafting process. The advanced system architecture (the latest version was released in March 2012) of Revit allows ongoing design in 3-D, which makes the process of visualization and design far easier, than with two-dimensional media, such as blueprints.



Q-Cad uses Revit and many other cutting-edge software applications to provide its clients with the means to propose new building construction or modifications and to see how those models will look and function.



About Q-Cad

Based in Las Cruces, New Mexico, Q-Cad has 80 years’ cumulative experience in architecture and engineering. Q-Cad has many prominent business, government and educational institution clients. The company’s goal is to provide the best customer service and the highest quality drafting service available. For further information please visit, www.q-cad.com.