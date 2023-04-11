NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2023 -- The Latest research coverage on Q-Commerce Market provides a detailed overview and accurate market size. The study is designed considering current and historical trends, market development and business strategies taken up by leaders and new industry players entering the market. Furthermore, study includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets along with country level market size breakdown to identify potential gaps and opportunities to better investigate market status, development activity, value and growth patterns. Major & Emerging Players in Q-Commerce Market are Uber Eats (United States), Deliveroo (United Kingdom), Delivery hero (Germany), Getir (United States), Jokr (United States), Gorillas (Germany), Weezy (United Kingdom), Zepto (India), goPuff (Philadelphia), Glovo (Spain), Zapp (Germany), Dija (China), JiffyCajoo (United Kingdom).



Quick commerce is also commonly referred to as 'on-demand deliver. Quick is a platform for selling goods via the internet, and the transfer of money and data to complete the sales well. Q-Commerce usually refers to services enabling customers to receive relatively small deliveries within an hour or less with the rise of rapid urbanization, the number of small or single-person households is rapidly growing. This has led to rising demand for the delivery of products in small quantities rather than purchasing many items in large quantities at a cheaper price. The main advantage is that Q-Commerce geographically allows us to reach more customers faster, with less friction, and deliver goods from their favorite local stores. For instance, a Spanish company has partnered with a real estate investment firm, Stoneweg, which is set to invest â'¬100 million in buying warehouses that will be turned into Glovo dark stores. However, according to a survey, the rapid rise of the delivery grocery market has generated nearly $14 billion in funds since the start of the pandemic, with more investment occurring during the forecast period. The demand for the market is driving over the forecast period.



Glovo has acquired the laura market and Mercado. The aim reason for the acquisition of both companies, Glovo plans to strengthen its foothold in Southern Europe as on-demand grocery delivery spaces heat up faster than the global climate, and On November 2021 Getir has acquired q-commerce rivals Weezy, However, Turkey-based Getir launched in the UK in January this year and now operates in 15 towns and cities that include London, Manchester, Birmingham, and Liverpool. Weezy meanwhile has a presence in Manchester, Brighton, and Liverpool.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by End Use (Warehouse, Individual, Corporate), Category Food (Food, Personal care, Groceries Product, Household Goods, Pharmaceuticals, Others)



Opportunities:

The reason for gaining opportunities is busy lifestyles, urbanization, smaller households, COVID-19, and an aging population



Market Trends:

Big data plays an important role in creating personalized experiences.



Market Drivers:

Price has always been the trump card for the q-commerce industry as most of the products that are available online are cheaper than the same products available offline



Challenges:

Onboarding more micro-merchants is another challenge in q-Commerce



On December 2021, food delivery aggregator Swiggyis planning to invest USD 700 million In the current portfolio. Quick commerce enables customers to order groceries and fresh fruits and vegetables and have them delivered roughly within 30 minutes.This service competes directly with Dunzo and other start-ups in the space.



