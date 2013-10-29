Q Ventures Offers Advice to Yacht Shopping Consumers

Vail, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- According to recent statistics released by the Outdoor Industry Association, more than 140 million people in the US make outdoor recreation a priority, showing their appreciation with their hard earned cash. The outdoor recreation industry generated $646 billion dollars in direct consumer retail spending last year. Topping these sales included those chartering yachts for independent cruises and those who purchase yachts for their own personal use. This monumental purchase is typically one made after a great deal of research, says Q Ventures spokesperson, Derrick James.



"Now that the recession has eased up, consumers are once again spending their money on pleasure adventures and purchases. One of the major purchases Americans are making is an increasing number of yachts. While some people prefer to charter them in the beginning, more consumers than ever before are actually spending the big dollars to own them for their own."



Doing your research before hand is the key to finding a good deal. Says James, “Everyone wonders who is the best yacht broker in Miami and they want to know how to go about purchasing one of these luxurious boats. First, you need to determine how you will purchase your private yacht investment from the acquisition price to the associated insurance that you will be required to pay. You need to make a long-term budget before you start looking for the offered private yachts for sale. Other costs to consider include costs for fuel, storage space, docking fees and annual overhauls in order to understand the regular expenditures."



Some consumers are not quite ready to take the plunge and invest that much money in a new boat, but still want to enjoy the luxury lifestyle offered by Miami yachts. For those sailors, James recommends chartering or renting boats ahead of time, getting a feel for the type of boat the consumer is most interested in. James elaborates, saying, “Renting or chartering a yacht in South Florida could be an extremely straightforward and satisfying process, if you are managing a set up of a professional private yacht charter or boat rental company. It’s important to discover who is the best yacht charter in Miami, so you can begin to trial various vessels. This allows you to visit lush tropical locales with someone else at the helm, giving you nothing to do but relax. It also affords you the opportunity to get a feel for the boat, testing out different ones to find the right fit for you and your family. This kind of research can be invaluable if you plan to buy a yacht in the future."



About Q Ventures, Inc

Q Ventures is the parent company of http://miamiyachts.org. Miami Yachts is an online site providing information for the consumer researching basic information about yachts for sale, charter or their services.