Q1 2013 Strongest for Seegrid Corporation and Balance of Year Looks Terrific

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2013 -- Seegrid Corporation, the leading manufacturer of vision-guided robotic industrial trucks to the material handling industry, announced Q1 of 2013 was a record quarter for unit sales. Michael Hasco, Chief Growth Officer for Seegrid shared, “Distribution and manufacturing companies are turning to automation to drastically cut costs and improve their bottom line. To stay competitive, companies must do more with less and we have seen over the past few months a rise in the number of businesses deploying robotic industrial trucks as a cost-savings solution.”



Seegrid record quarter is not a surprise. According to the Robotic Industries Association (RIA), a total of 5,833 robots valued at $341.2 million were ordered from North American robotics companies through March, an increase of 14.5% in units over the same period in 2012 and 10% above the previous quarter record set in 2005.



Material Handling Industry (MHI) reported improved efficiencies and accuracy and speed are the most important drivers for automation investments for manufacturing and distribution facilities. The report also stated seventy-four percent of manufacturing and distribution professionals are considering automation for their operations.



Seegrid expects the balance of 2013 to show equally spectacular growth, with Hasco noting, “Global market leaders are utilizing robotic tow tractors and pallet trucks to carry out the simplistic point A to point B transportation of goods. With safety at the forefront of all operations, Seegrid robots eliminate manned forklift related accidents and improve overall safety in the plant.”



About Seegrid

Founded in 2003, based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Seegrid Corporation (http://www.seegrid.com) brings robotic vision-guided technology to the material handling industry. With more than thirty years of innovation and research by leading robotic scientists, engineers, programmers and logistics practitioners worldwide, Seegrid’s exclusive Robotic Industrial Trucks are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid’s technology transforms industrial vehicles into unmanned, automated pallet trucks and tow tractors that operate without the need for wire, tape, laser, magnet or other costly automated guided vehicle (AGV) guidance systems. Seegrid offers solutions that optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Fast Company named Seegrid as one of the Top 50 World’s Most Innovative Company in 2013 and among the Top 10 World’s Most Innovative Robotics Company in 2013. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



