Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Q1 2014 Global Wind Market Update: Market Resurgence market report to its offering



Q1 2014 Global Wind Market Update: Market Resurgence



Summary



Global new order inflow for Q1 2014 showed growth of 46% from Q1 2013 levels, whereas firm order intake grew by 32%. As in Q4 2013, the US maintained its position as the largest market for wind turbine orders in Q1 2014, followed by China, the UK, Germany and Brazil. Around 658 Megawatts (MW) of wind turbine contracts were signed in the US, which accounted for 23% of the global total. Most of the major wind turbine manufacturers, specifically Siemens, China Ming Yang, Suzlon, GE and Gamesa, had higher order backlogs in Q4 2013 than in the previous quarter. However, Vestas and Goldwinds order backlogs declined as the companies signed few new orders and delivered more wind turbines in Q4 2013 than in the previous quarter. Turbine maintenance remains a highly profitable business for turbine OEMs. The wind O&M market has expanded significantly in the last five years due to high growth rates and large-capacity installations. Together with growth in global installed capacity, the share of service revenue is increasing significantly. Offshore wind installations in the UK, Denmark, Belgium and Germany helped Europe to remain the leader in offshore wind development. Around 250 MW of offshore wind turbines were installed in China in 2013 and it is expected to become the largest offshore wind market in 2014 with an annual installed capacity of 712 MW. Average wind turbine prices were $1.51m/MW in 2009, which due to year-on-year reduction of average prices, reached $1.11m/MW in 2013. Prices in 2014 and 2015 are expected to increase slightly due to tight margins in turbine sales and higher turbine demand.



Scope



- The report covers quarterly order intake for wind turbines between Q1 2013 and Q1 2014

- Order intake has been further classified as firm contracts and framework agreements, country-wise and region-wise order intake for Q1 2013 and Q1 2014

- OEMs order backlog, Installation outlook for offshore and total wind energy

- Order intake for offshore wind turbines in Q1 2013 and Q1 2014, major markets for offshore wind in Q1 2014

- Operations and maintenance performance for major OEMs along with few major O&M contracts

- Wind power policy updates in 2014, feed in tariffs for wind power, global wind turbine price trend for 2009 to 2013 and its expected trend along with average price for Vestas and Mingyang wind turbines.



Reasons to buy



- To understand wind market performance in Q1 2014 and expected market trends in near future.

- To understand quarterly order intake for wind turbines during 2012 and 2013 along with country-wise and regional distribution of order intake during 2013.

- To understand quarterly order backlog for major turbine manufacturers.

- To understand 2014 installation outlook for onshore and offshore wind power.

- To understand major market for offshore wind in 2013.

- To understand OEMs operations and maintenance performance Improvement, O&M as share of total revenue.

- To understand OEMs strategy for increasing annual electricity production through turbine uprates happened in 2013.

- To understand wind turbine price trend for 2009 to 2012, quarterly price trend for 2013 and its forecast for 2014 and 2015.

- To understand Global LCOE for wind energy and how it will reach grid parity.



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/155823/q1-2014-global-wind-market-update-market-resurgence.html



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