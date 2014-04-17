New Alternative Energy market report from GlobalData: "Q4 2013 Global Wind Market Update: Sudden Surge in Q4 Order Intake"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- Global wind market grew drastically in Q4 2013, with firm order intake of 7.0 GW. The US was major country to contribute in this success with a share of 46.4% in Q4 new order intake, whereas the country accounted for 32.6% of the global wind turbine order intake in 2013. The year saw reduction in Global annual installed capacity, looking into very high order intake in Q4, 2013, global annual installation is expected to bounce back in 2014.
Report Scope
- The report covers order intake for wind turbines during 2013
- Order intake has been further classified as firm contracts and framework agreements, country-wise and region-wise order intake trends for first 9 months and Q4 of 2013, OEMs order backlog
- Installation outlook for offshore and onshore wind energy, yearly order intake for offshore wind turbines in 2012 and 2013, major markets for offshore wind in 2013
- operations and maintenance performance for major OEMs along with few major O&M contracts, improvement in annual electricity production through turbine up-rates
- yearly wind turbine price trend for 2009 to 2012, quarterly turbine prices in 2013 and its expected trends for 2014 and 2015, average price trends for Vestas and Mingyang wind turbines and LCOE of wind energy.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get this Report
- To understand wind market performance in 2013 with outlook for 2014.
- To understand quarterly order intake for wind turbines during 2012 and 2013 along with country-wise and regional distribution of order intake during 2013.
- To understand quarterly order backlog for major turbine manufacturers.
- To understand 2014 installation outlook for onshore and offshore wind power.
- To understand major market for offshore wind in 2013.
- To understand OEMs operations and maintenance performance Improvement, O&M as share of total revenue.
- To understand OEMs strategy for increasing annual electricity production through turbine uprates happened in 2013.
- To understand wind turbine price trend for 2009 to 2012, quarterly price trend for 2013 and its forecast for 2014 and 2015.
- To understand Global LCOE for wind energy and how it will reach grid parity.
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