Irvine, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2013 -- Q4 Mobile, a technology leader in mobile platform solutions that combine mobile devices, email, social media, interactive TV and ecommerce, has launched AppMobile, a new platform specifically for auto dealers, enables car consumers to get coupons and deals on their smartphone, schedule service appointments, schedule test drives, etc., plus added features such as Find A Gas Station and QR Code Scanner. Auto dealers can send coupons, promote deals for new and used vehicles, promote deals-of-the-day, and generate leads interactively with customers, all via mobile devices.



Notably, AppMobile is cobranded with the dealership name, thus preserving and promoting the brand of the dealer in all interactions and communications with consumers.



Since mobile devices provide 2-way communication, they have changed marketing as we know it by increasing reach, efficiency, trackability, and customer satisfaction. Consumers can click on a link and respond instantly to an announcement, schedule a sales or service appointment, or redeem a coupon, an unprecedented level of convenience.



AppMobile engages customers, allowing them to be reached and respond how and when they choose. For example, when appointments are easier to schedule, customers will schedule more of them. Appointments for test drives increase the likelihood of a purchase; much more so than compared to walk-in traffic. People are more likely to use a coupon if they don’t have to remember where it is, or remember to bring it with them.



Auto dealers can set up notifications and messaging campaigns in minutes, with scheduling and message templates to target specific lists. Also, AppMobile’s powerful analytics provide real time data to track offers, analyze responses, and measure conversion rates, providing auto dealers with significantly increased efficiency.



Ed Baryluk, Q4 Mobile’s EVP of Sales, says, “We’re very excited about launching AppMobile…we’re proud of this product because it takes interacting with auto consumers to a whole new level… the convenience and 2-way communication lead to higher response rates and stronger customer loyalty. AppMobile provides the ability for dealerships to engage their customers in an easy, convenient way. It’s a win-win situation for dealerships and their customers.”



About Q4 Mobile

As innovators in leading-edge mobile technologies, Q4 Mobile’s custom and pre-built mobile solutions redefine how organizations engage and interact with the world. Our mobile strategy, cloud-based platforms and solutions enable businesses to increase their reach, engagement, brand differentiation and business growth, while gaining deeper customer insight. Q4 Mobile’s capabilities span the breadth of mobile services, from mobile applications and mobile sites to mobile commerce, messaging, location-based tools and augmented reality.



About Q4 Systems Corporation

Q4 Systems Corporation, a SMAC IT company, specializes in Social media, Mobile, Analytics and Cloud-based technologies and solutions. The company delivers end-to-end information technology solutions to its clients through a unique blend of product solutions, consulting, software development & maintenance, cloud-based products and technology from its global delivery centers. The company currently focuses on the Healthcare, Financial Services, IT Consulting, and Retail sectors.



Contact:

Androniki Bossonis, AVP of Marketing, Phone: 949.236.6038

Email: androniki.bossonis@qfor.com



