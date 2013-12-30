QA Food Professionals Identify Top Concerns in TraceGains Survey According to MFRTech

Westminster, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/30/2013 -- MFRTech.com recently profiled TraceGains, a web-based, full-service supplier, compliance, and regulatory document management solution. According to the article, TraceGains recently released a survey for Food Safety and Quality Professionals to get a “temperature” for the current Quality Assurance environment. Questions aim to better understand the top priorities in 2014, biggest challenges, and budgetary concerns. The results will be released in early 2014 as a branded document.



All QA professionals regardless of vertical or sector specificity are invited to respond to this important industry survey at http://bit.ly/2014FSQASurvey. All participants will receive an advance copy of the survey results, when providing an email address; the survey is strictly confidential and anonymous.



These data become critical as issues from FSMA (Food Safety Modernization Act), HACCP (Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points), and other legislation and regulatory compliance grow more complex. Increasingly QA Food professionals are seeking audit checklists and other tools to navigate this ever-changing environment.



Manufacturing & Technology eJournal includes featured articles and manufacturing news, product releases, business expansions, acquisitions and business forecasts submitted by visitors or authored by editorial staff. Manufacturing & Technology eJournal subscribers include decision makers from tier two and tier three companies having a median of 150 employees.



TraceGains’ mission is to promote quality and safety within the food supply chain by offering a cloud-based, automated solution to mitigate risk, improve quality, and empower 365 Audit Ready companies. Food Safety News provides much-needed coverage of topics important to the core audience of government agency personnel and food industry leaders.



About TraceGains

TraceGains (http://www.tracegains.com) provides food and beverage manufacturers and distributors with a web-based, full-service supplier, compliance, and regulatory document management solution that automates and streamlines processes to convert static documents into actionable data. With a network of more than 5,000 supplier members and more than 250 deployment sites, TraceGains offers an ever-expanding database of suppliers, purchased items, and documents that companies can leverage to improve product quality, accelerate product development, and meet regulatory and audit pressures. TraceGains not only digitizes all incoming documents, making them easily searchable, but also extracts critical data and analyzes them against customer-specific business and compliance rules, alerting stakeholders to any non-compliance. TraceGains’ automated solution assures companies that documentation is up to date, organized, and searchable, making companies 365 Audit Ready. TraceGains’ customers boast a four to six month return on their investment. Follow TraceGains on Twitter at @tracegains.



TraceGains, Inc.

http://www.tracegains.com

Jennifer Brusco

Marketing Strategist

pr@tracegains.com

720-465-9400