Qannu Founder Bridget Speed Nominated for Mamamia's Inaugural "Most Clickable Women Awards"

Melbourne, Victoria -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- Mamamia, an Australian publication for women covering all topics from “pop culture to politics, body image to motherhood and feminism to fashion” is holding their first even Australia’s Most Clickable Women Awards. Among the finalists, each recognized for their up and coming talent whether in business, activism, blogging, art and more, is Qannu’s very own founder, Bridget Speed. Recognized as one of Australia’s top female e-commerce talents, Bridget Speed has found success in having created a unique business that cuts the shopping costs of Australian online shoppers wishing to purchase goods from the US.



Created three years ago with the help of her brother, Andrew Scott—a former president and chief executive of one of the USA’s largest shipping companies, the creation of Qannu has empowered Australian consumers with the ability to shop from any number of US-located websites, shipped to their door for just one international delivery fee at no charge to join. The “Mum-of-three” resident of Melbourne with experience having served past senior roles with Disney Consumer Products and K-Mart, aims to soon launch global shipping allowing to send parcel’s anywhere.



“It’s a real buzz to be nominated, personally, but really it’s all about Qannu because there’s no other business quite like it,” Bridget says. “We’re rapt we’ve been able to make online shopping cheaper and easier for Australian shoppers. It’s a global shopping centre out there now, and there’s no reason why Australians should pay so much more to be part of it.”



Voting for Mamamia’s “Most Clickable Women Awards” begins its first stage on July 29th 2013 through August 2nd, 2013 and the 2nd from August 5th through the 9th with a prize pool of $10,000 worth of seed capital for investing in business. For details, listing of finalists and information on voting, visit http://www.mamamia.com.au/clickablewomen/. For more details on Qannu visit Qannu.com



About Qannu

Qannu was founded in 2011 with the aim of providing Australian and New Zealand shoppers to have access to the lower prices and variety that the USA has to offer. Offering a service that understands the local market and provides customers what they really want - competitive freight rates and great service.