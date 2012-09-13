Qatar Consumer Electronics Report Q3 2012 - New Market Report Now Available

New Consumer Goods market report from Business Monitor International: "Qatar Consumer Electronics Report Q3 2012"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2012 -- BMI View: We project Qatar consumer electronics spending will grow by about 8% in US dollar terms in 2012, with consumer confidence remaining on a sound footing. Credit growth picked up in H211 (after falling to 11.6% y-o-y in H111), growing 28.3% y-o-y and 24.5% in December 2011 and January 2012 respectively. An evolving retail landscape will help to stimulate sales, and new technologies, and factors such as increased competition in the mobile communications sector and the roll-out of high-spend broadband services, will also act as drivers. Meanwhile, an expected influx of visitors in the run-up to the 2022 FIFA World Cup (3mn tourists arrived when South Africa hosted the event in 2010) should boost spending.
Headline Expenditure Projections
- Computer hardware sales: US$232mn in 2011 to US$253mn in 2012, +9% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms upwardly revised due to stronger than expected sales growth in 2011.
- AV sales: US$307mn in 2011 to US$325mn in 2012, +6% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms unchanged, with flat-screen TV sets the main growth driver.
- Handset sales: US$90mn in 2011 to US$103mn in 2012, +14% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms upwardly revised ,with operator promotions and new releases expected to result in continued smartphone demand growth.
Risk/Reward Rating:
Qatar's score was 57.1 out of 100.0, which gave it 4th place in our latest MEA CE RRR table. BMI expects Qatar to remain an important regional market due a and high economic growth rate that is forecast will buoy consumer confidence.
Key Trends & Developments
- Qatar's promising 3G market will also be a core battleground for mobile operators and handset vendors alike, and is just starting to show signs of impressive growth. BMI projects that 3G models will account for above 80% of handset sales by 2016. Our new 3G growth forecast is that by the end of 2016 about 46% of Qatari mobile subscribers will use some form of 3G service.
- This year, the 2012 London Olympics and UEFA football championships should encourage more Qataris to upgrade their flat-screen TV sets to enjoy a better viewing experience. One driver of spending on AV devices will be the roll-out of faster broadband services such as Qtel's fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) service, which should drive spending on facilitating devices such as cameras, monitors, portable computers and digital TV sets.
