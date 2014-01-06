Qatar Food & Drink Report Q1 2014 - New Market Report

Fast Market Research recommends "Qatar Food & Drink Report Q1 2014" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2014 -- Private consumption in Qatar will continue to grow at a rapid pace throughout 2014, supported by the government's expansionary fiscal stance and a fast-rising resident population. Qatari economic activity will continue to expand at a strong pace throughout 2014, and we forecast real GDP growth of 5.4% for the year, from an estimated 5.7% in 2013 (which is up from our previous projections of 4.8% and 5.0%). This has positive implications for food and drink spending.
Headline Industry Data (local currency)
- 2013 food consumption growth = +4.5%; compound annual growth rate (CAGR) 2013 to 2017 = +4.4%.
- 2013 soft drinks sales = +6.4%; CAGR 2013 to 2017 = +5.8%
- 2013 mass grocery retail sales = +5.6%; CAGR 2013 to 2017 = +5.5%
- 2013 supermarket sales = +2.6%; CAGR 2013 to 2017 = +3.6%
Key Industry Trends And Developments
United Biscuits Expands Presence In Region: In November 2013 UK food manufacturer United Biscuits acquired Saudi Arabia-based Rana Confectionery Products. The acquisition comes as part of the company's effort to expand its presence across Middle Eastern markets. United Biscuits will partner with local industry affiliate Ali Zaid Al Quraishi & Brothers but will maintain a majority interest in Rana. The move is intended to boost the regional profile of United Biscuits' McVitie's brand with a view to making it a 'leading brand in the Middle East'.
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Monoprix Opens In Qatar: In autumn 2013 French retailer Casino opened its first Monoprix store in Qatar in partnership with privately owned importer and distributor Ali Bin Ali Group. The store, covering an area of 2,100 sq m, offers a mix of world food, fashion, homewares and health and beauty items. Located in Doha, it is Monoprix's 85th international store.
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