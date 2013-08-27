Qatar Information Technology Report Q3 2013 - New Market Report

Fast Market Research recommends "Qatar Information Technology Report Q3 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- Qatar is a well developed and lucrative IT market, with further scope for growth and we forecast it to be one of the fastest growing in the Middle East over our medium term forecast to 2017. High incomes have facilitated a highly developed retail hardware market, with high penetration of PCs, and rapid proliferation of tablet ownership in recent years. A positive consumer outlook should sustain the retail market over the medium term, with premium tablets and hybrids/convertibles utilising Windows 8 and Intel's Haswell chipsets expected to fare well. In addition to consumer spending, the IT market outlook is boosted by government policy under ictQATAR's ICT-2015 strategy. Meanwhile, the ambitious government investments in network infrastructure, as well as e-government and the promotion of smart systems and modernisation of enterprises will see growth not only in traditional applications but also innovative IT systems and infrastructure. This outlook extends beyond our forecast period with the decision to award Qatar the 2022 FIFA World Cup likely to support investments for several years beyond 2017.
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Headline Expenditure Projections
- Computer Hardware Sales: QAR2.745bn in 2013 to QAR3.903bn in 2017, CAGR of +9.0% in local currency terms. Despite high PC penetration high incomes will drive multiple device ownership as tablets and new form factors enabled by the release of Windows 8 expected to make up an increasing share of sales.
- Software Sales: QAR1.147bn in 2013 to QAR1.917bn in 2017, CAGR of +13.9% in local currency terms. Scope remains for growth in enterprise software market over the medium term with penetration low by international standards.
- IT Services Sales: QAR1.917bn in 2013 to QAR3.418bn in 2017, CAGR of +16.5% in local currency terms. Services are expected to be the outperforming segment of the IT market in the medium term due to demand for cloud computing and smart systems services from both the public and private sectors. Risk/Reward Ratings: Qatar's score was 68.3 out of 100.0 in Q3 2013 as it moved to the top of the regional RRR table, ahead of Israel and the UAE.
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