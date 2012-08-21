Qatar Infrastructure Report Q3 2012 - New Market Report Now Available

New Construction market report from Business Monitor International: "Qatar Infrastructure Report Q3 2012"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2012 -- BMI View: There are construction and energy projects worth US$150bn in the pipeline, which are being implemented to support Qatar's ambitious 2030 Vision and the 2022 FIFA World Cup. We believe Qatar's construction industry will maintain its position as one of the region's top performing markets. With vast hydrocarbon wealth inflating public coffers and a business environment offering stability at a time of wider regional unrest, we expect Qatar's construction market to be regarded as a safe haven for the region's investors. We estimate that the sector grew by 9.3% in 2011 in real terms and our outlook for 2012 is similarly bullish, with year-on-year growth of 9.5% forecast for 2012.
Key developments in Qatar's infrastructure industry include:
- According to a statement on October 25 2011 by the Minister of Economy and Finance, Yousef Hussein Kamal, Qatar's spending on infrastructure is expected to reach US$150bn ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, in line with the country's 2030 Vision. A series of infrastructure projects are in the pipeline, including: a US$1bn transport corridor project in Doha; a US$20bn investment in roads; US$25bn to be invested in railways; US$15.5bn to be spent on a new airport; US$4bn to be invested in stadiums; US$8bn to be spent on a deepwater seaport; tens of thousands of hotel rooms to be built; and even a new city.
- In July 2011, the Public Works Authority of Qatar announced a road construction plan to connect Ras Laffan Industrial City with University Road and the Shamal Road, providing three lanes in each direction. The plans were unveiled as part of a larger scheme to build roads around the western and northern borders of the Ras Laffan Industrial City.
- The first phase of the Ras Qartas energy plant was completed in August 2011. The US$4bn plant will generate 2,730MW of power and 63mn gallons of desalinated water. The plant will supply the Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa) under a 25-year contract. The production will then be used to feed the local network or the GCC electricity link-up system. The development marks the commissioning of the biggest electricity generation plant in the country.
- Work has begun on the US$1.37bn Doha Festival City project. This is just one of a series of flagship projects that have got under way in Qatar since the country was awarded the FIFA 2022 World Cup in December 2010.
