Qatar Insurance Report 2014 - New Report Available

Fast Market Research recommends "Qatar Insurance Report 2014" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2013 -- As of late 2013, Qatar's insurance sector appears to be living up to its promise. The combination of strong economic growth and an official desire to promote financial services through the Qatar Financial Centre (QFC) has provided a positive environment in which premiums have surged strongly over the last year or so.
Key Insights And Key Risks
As of late 2013, Qatar's insurance sector appears to be living up to its promise. The combination of strong economic growth and an official desire to promote financial services through the Qatar Financial Centre (QFC) has provided a positive environment in which premiums have surged strongly over the last year or so. In absolute terms, the growth has been strongest for Qatar Insurance Company (QIC), the market leader, which accounts for over 60% of premiums written. However, most of the other indigenous insurance companies have also achieved respectable growth. Impressively, this increase appears to have taken place in spite of downwards pressure on prices and margins in most lines. Key drivers include: greater coverage of large scale construction and industrial risks by the domestic insurance companies; innovative marketing initiatives; and, development of an embryonic indigenous reinsurance sub-segment.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
While Qatar needs and values insurance, Qataris neither need nor value life insurance. Three of the five main indigenous insurance companies, including QIC, are pure non-life players. Family Takaful products are provided by the two Takaful operators - Al Khaleej and Qatar Islamic Insurance Company (QIIC), but they represent a small, and not necessarily rapidly growing, element of those companies' overall businesses. In essence, the local citizens enjoy the protection afforded by a generous social security system, as is the normal situation in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Jordan & Lebanon Insurance Report 2014
- North Africa Insurance Report 2014
- Nigeria Insurance Report 2014
- Mexico Insurance Report Q1 2014
- Caribbean Insurance Report 2014
- Bermuda Insurance Report 2014
- Pakistan Insurance Report 2014
- Israel Insurance Report 2014
- Latvia Insurance Report 2014
- Brazil Insurance Report Q1 2014