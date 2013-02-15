Qatar Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q1 2013 - New Market Research Report

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Qatar Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q1 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2013 -- BMI View: According to recent reports in The Gulf Times, Qatar will have four new drug manufacturers by the end of Q113. The drugmakers will reportedly import their raw materials and produce tablets, syrups and injectables. It is anticipated the drug manufacturers will (in our view eventually) help curb reliance on imports and lower prices of retail medicines in the country as a result of increased local competition, according to Dr Aisha al-Ansari of the Supreme Council of Health Pharmacy and Drug Control Department (SCH). If the production facilities are opened on schedule, we will revise our forecasts accordingly. Generally speaking, however, we expect Qatar to remain greatly reliant on imported medicines, given the high level of consumption of patented drugs.
Headline Expenditure Projections
- Pharmaceuticals: QAR1.32bn (US$362mn) in 2011 to QAR1.38bn (US$379mn) in 2012; +4.7% in local currency and US dollar terms. Historical figures adjusted to reflect new import data.
- Healthcare: QAR10.54bn (US$2.89bn) in 2011 to QAR11.40bn (US$3.13bn) in 2012; +8.2% in local currency and US dollar terms. Forecast slightly lower from Q412 on account of macroeconomic factors.
- Medical devices: QAR1.02mn (US$279mn) in 2011 to QAR1.15mn (US$317mn) in 2012; +13.6% in local currency and US dollar terms. Forecast slightly lower from Q412 on account of macroeconomic factors.
Risk/Reward Rating: In BMI's Q113 Risk/Reward Ratings (RRRs) for the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, Qatar remains in fourth place, out of the 30 countries assessed. Its composite score - at an unchanged 56.2 - comprises a more favourable risk component. The country's longer-term rewards are weighed down by factors such as its small population and a maturing pharmaceutical market.
Key Trends And Developments
- A report has found that Qatar and Saudi Arabia lead in the healthcare interiors contracting and fit-out sector, with investments of US$192mn and US$145mn respectively in 2012. The report by Ventures ME showed that the two countries have surpassed investments of US$119mn and US$13mn in the sector by the UAE and Oman respectively. The report also found that projects worth US$2.4bn in the Qatari healthcare market are likely to be completed by end-2012, thereby making the country the largest spender on healthcare in the GCC. This represents a share of 40% of the total GCC medical projects expected to be completed in 2012.
BMI Economic View: Qatar faces few significant fiscal risks in the near term, even though we see income from oil and gas exports as likely to be more than capable of financing Doha's spending plans over the coming years. However, we view the authorities' goal of fully financing its budget from nonhydrocarbon revenues by 2020 as unrealistic, and expect the country to remain dependent on oil and gas income for the foreseeable future.
