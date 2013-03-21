Qatar Real Estate Report Q2 2013 - New Study Released

New Business market report from Business Monitor International: "Qatar Real Estate Report Q2 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2013 -- The Qatar Real Estate Report examines the commercial office, retail, industrial and construction segments throughout the country in the context of a robust economy and an optimistic outlook for the construction industry, which support the expansion potential of the commercial real estate market.
With a focus on the principal cities of Doha, Al-Khor and Al-Wakra, the report covers the rental market performance in terms of rates and yields over the past 24 months and examines how best to maximise returns in the commercial real estate market, while minimising investment risk and exploring the impact of the government fed construction boom on a market which is moving its way up the regional ranks.
The 2022 World Cup presents an obvious bonanza for the sector, although it stands to reason that much growth will be organic Qatari demand, as flows of retail-minded tourists are more likely to be directed to the UAE (primarily Dubai). Despite our in-country sources having limited information on vacancy rates, it is clear that the current effect of hosting the 2022 World Cup is an increase in demand and an improving construction pipeline.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
In spite of the seemingly overwhelming optimism for the market, it is not without its hurdles. In particular the market dynamics of the office sector have the potential for oversupply to become a dominant trend as with other states in the region. In addition, Qatari dependence upon the hydrocarbon sector has the potential to result in an uninspiring industrial real estate sector without diversification.
Key Points
- Qatar's residential and commercial construction segment is going to be among the clear outperformers in the Middle East, bolstered by the Vision 2030 and World Cup projects. It is also going to be buttressed by a business environment that has drawn all the major engineering, services, banking and real estate Gulf and Middle East players to the market. Following the release of revised construction industry statistics by Qatar's central bank, last quarter we revised down our forecast for growth in the country's residential and non-residential construction industry. The revision comes as two costly non-residential projects - Lusail City and Doha Festival City - reach significant milestones in their development, and we thus note that we see our downgrading as reflecting more a lag in construction timeframes than a dampening of conditions. As such, we believe that fundamentals for growth in the sub-sector remain strong, but as we have previously highlighted development will likely be slower than previously expected.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Business research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- China Real Estate Report Q2 2013
- Germany Real Estate Report Q2 2013
- Thailand Real Estate Report Q2 2013
- Pakistan Real Estate Report Q2 2013
- United States Real Estate Report Q2 2013
- South Korea Real Estate Report Q2 2013
- Taiwan Real Estate Report Q2 2013
- Romania Real Estate Report Q2 2013
- Philippines Real Estate Report Q2 2013
- India Real Estate Report Q1 2013