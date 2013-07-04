Qatar Real Estate Report Q3 2013 - New Report Available

New Business market report from Business Monitor International: "Qatar Real Estate Report Q3 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/04/2013 -- The Qatar Real Estate Report examines the commercial office, retail, industrial and construction segments throughout the country in the context of a robust economy and an optimistic outlook for the construction industry, which support the expansion potential of the commercial real estate market.
With a focus on the principal cities of Doha, Al-Khor and Al-Wakra, the report covers rental market performance in terms of rates and yields over the past 24 months and examines how best to maximise returns in the commercial real estate market, while minimising investment risk and exploring the impact of the government fed construction boom on a market which is moving its way up the regional ranks.
The 2022 World Cup presents an obvious bonanza for the sector, although it stands to reason that much growth will be organic Qatari demand, as flows of retail-minded tourists are more likely to be directed to the UAE (primarily Dubai). Despite our in-country sources having limited information on vacancy rates, it is clear that the current effect of hosting the 2022 World Cup is an increase in demand and an improving construction pipeline.
