"Qatar Real Estate Report Q4 2012" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Business market report from Business Monitor International: "Qatar Real Estate Report Q4 2012"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2012 -- The Qatar Real Estate report examines the Commercial Office, Retail, Industrial and Construction segments throughout the country in the context of a robust economy and a construction industry laden with optimistic supporting the expansion potential of the commercial real estate market.
With a focus on the principal cities of Doha, Al-Khor and Al-Wakra, the report covers the rental market performance in terms of rates and yields over the past 18 months and examines how best to maximise returns in the commercial real estate market, while minimising investment risk and exploring the impact of the government fed construction boom on a market which is moving its way up the regional ranks. Qatar's office and retail segments are growing fast and present bullish medium-term prospects, despite the fact that 2011 saw large falls in rental rates in these segments, particularly in Doha. Newly collected data from H112 however has revealed that the market has bounced back from these minor price corrections and that growth is once again on the cards.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The 2022 World Cup presents an obvious bonanza for the sector, although it stands to reason that much growth will be organic Qatari demand, as flows of retail-minded tourists are more likely to be directed to the UAE (primarily Dubai). Despite our in-country sources having limited information on vacancy rates, it is clear that the current effect of hosting the 2022 World Cup is an increase in demand and an improving construction pipeline.
Key Points
-BMI's Q412 report includes newly collected real estate data covering market performance for the first six months of 2012.
-Qatar's short-term political risk profile remains among the most stable in the region. Despite enjoying little in the way of democratic freedom, Qataris benefit from massive hydrocarbon wealth which is spread generously across the country's native population and enjoy the highest per capita GDP in the world. A small population - and one without much inclination to protest against the government - will keep the country insulated from large-scale public unrest in the immediate term.
-Qatar is likely to continue its efforts at enhancing its international investment position over the coming years. We are forecasting a current account surplus of 34.4% of GDP in 2012 and, in spite of our expectation of moderating global energy prices, forecast an average surplus of 27.0% of GDP in the period 2012-2015, facilitating further outflows of capital from the small Gulf state.
- We forecast real GDP growth to come in at 7.8% in 2012 and 7.3% in 2013, compared with our previous forecast of 7.9% and 6.9% for 2012 and 2013 respectively.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Business research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Thailand Real Estate Report Q4 2012
- Pakistan Real Estate Report Q4 2012
- Taiwan Real Estate Report Q4 2012
- Kuwait Real Estate Report Q4 2012
- Indonesia Real Estate Report Q4 2012
- Philippines Real Estate Report Q4 2012
- South Korea Real Estate Report Q4 2012
- Vietnam Real Estate Report Q4 2012
- Australia Real Estate Report Q4 2012
- India Real Estate Report Q4 2012