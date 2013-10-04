Qatar Real Estate Report Q4 2013 - New Report Available

New Business research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- Qatar's commercial real estate and construction segments will be among the clear outperformers in the Middle East, bolstered by the Vision 2030 and World Cup projects. The country is also going to be buttressed by a business environment that has drawn all the major engineering, services, banking and real estate Gulf and Middle East players to the market. As such, we believe that fundamentals for growth in the sub-sector remain strong, but as we have previously highlighted, development will likely be slower than previously expected.
With a focus on the principal cities of Doha, Al-Khor and Al-Wakra, the report covers rental market performance in terms of rates and yields and examines the commercial office, retail, industrial and construction segments throughout the country in the context of a robust economy and an optimistic outlook for the construction industry.
The 2022 World Cup presents an obvious bonanza for the sector, although it stands to reason that much growth will be organic Qatari demand, as flows of retail-minded tourists are more likely to be directed to the UAE (primarily Dubai). Despite our in-country sources having limited information on vacancy rates, it is clear that the current effect of hosting the 2022 World Cup is an increase in demand and an improving construction pipeline.
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