Qatar Telecommunications Report Q2 2013 - New Market Report

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- Qatar's mobile, fixed-line and internet sectors grew strongly in 2012 largely due to robust real private consumption growth. However, with increasing saturation in all three sectors we expect the country's telecoms service providers to introduce new high-value offerings for private and corporate customers to offset the impact of slower subscriptions growth in the future. We believe investment in next generation access technologies provides the right platform for the rollout of premium communications services.
Key Data
- The mobile market grew by 4.6% in Q412 to bring total growth in 2012 to an impressive 11.6%.
- Market weighted average mobile ARPU increased by 5.1% in 2012, a third consecutive year of ARPU appreciation.
- The fixed-line market grew by 6.7% in 2012, driven by competition and demand for multiplay services.
- The broadband market grew by 20.8% in 2012, driven by strong demand for both wireline and wireless services.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Risk/Reward Ratings
Qatar remains in third position on our RRR table this quarter with an aggregate score of 61.5, compared to a regional average score of 51.8. Qatar scores above the regional average in four categories of our ratings table, including the highest regional score in the Country Risks category. The country's telecoms market benefits from a relatively stable political and economic environment as well as strong private consumption growth as a result of generous wage increases in 2011 and 2012.
Key Developments
Qatar's incumbent operator Qtel announced plans to rebrand its domestic and international operations under the brand Ooredoo in February 2013. All operators in which the company owns a majority share will change their names in 2013 and 2014. Ooredoo's domestic unit in Qatar was the first to formally adopt the new brand at a ceremony on March 11 2013. Other units expected to adopt the new brand in the future include Indosat in Indonesia, Wataniya in Kuwait, Nawras in Oman, Tunisiana in Tunisia and Nedjma in Algeria.
