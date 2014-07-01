Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Qatar Water Report Q3 2014", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- Qatar has one of the fastest growing and most well f u nded water sectors in the region with significant government funds being ploughed into water supply and sanitation. However, in the run up to the world cup, we anticipate severe pressures on the water sector as large numbers of tourists strain the limited resources. This could result in power and water shortages, and we feel additional investments into water supplies are still needed to forestall this eventuality.
Water suppliers remain constrained in Qatar, however demand from domestic and industrial consumers continues to rise. Qatar has one of the highest per capita electricity and water consumption levels in the world, and the energy infrastructure is being increasingly strained as construction and industrial activity picks up in the run-up to the 2022 FIFA World Cup. In particular, the growing consumption of water by electricity producers is cause for concern. Water required for cooling processes during thermal electricity generation represents one of the largest water consumptions in Qatar. With sizeable regional hydrocarbon resources, and various new thermal power projects in the pipeline, thermal electricity generation will continue to be a significant water consumer. This means additional investment in reclaimed and recycled water of low quality is extremely important going forwards and we feel water supply (both potable and recycled) offer key opportunities to potential investors.
Qatar budgeted for USD4.1bn to be spent up to 2015 on electricity and water projects, with a raft of new projects to boost its water reserves. With a combined total value of QAR3.2bn, these projects aimed to increase the country's water reserves by as much as 126%.
Qatar also aims to follow in the footsteps of its neighbour UAE and use solar power to fuel desalination plants. We believe this costly undertaking will enable the country to improve the availability of water, particularly for industrial and...
The Qatar Water Report has been researched at source and features latest-available data covering public and private sector investment in all major water projects including water extraction, water distribution and water treatment and sanitation projects and also includes competitive intelligence. The report features Business Monitor International (BMI)'s independent industry forecasts and analysis of latest industry news, trends and regulatory developments in Qatar.
BMI's Qatar Water Report provides industry professionals and strategists, sector analysts, business investors, trade associations and regulatory bodies with independent forecasts and competitive intelligence on the water industry in Qatar.
Key Benefits
- Benchmark BMI's independent water industry forecasts for Qatar to test other views - a key input for successful budgeting and strategic business planning in the Qatari water industry.
- Target business opportunities and risks in Qatar through our reviews of latest industry trends, regulatory changes and major deals, projects and investments.
Coverage
BMI Industry View
Summary of BMI?s key industry forecasts, views and trend analysis covering regulatory changes, major investments and projects and significant national and multinational company developments. These are broken down into Water Extraction, Water Consumption and Water Treatment & Sanitation.
Industry SWOT Analysis
Analysis of the major Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats within the water and wastewater sectors and the potential affects for industrial consumers, within the broader political, economic and business environment.
Industry & Economic Forecasts
Historic data series (2011-2012) and forecasts to end-2017 for all key industry and economic indicators, supported by explicit assumptions. Indicators include extraction, consumption and treatment.
Market Overview
Evaluation of the water industry in each state, with special emphasis on supply & consumption, distribution, treatment & sanitation, regulations & tariffs.
Industry Trends & Developments
Analysis of latest projects across the water infrastructure sector including Water and wastewater treatment plants, desalination facilities, mains water and sewage network expansions, dams, and hydropower plants.
Competitive Landscape
Provides an overview of key government ministries overseeing the water sector together with regulatory organisations, alongside the central companies involved in water and wastewater distribution and treatment services in the country.
