Qatar Water Report Q4 2012 - New Market Report Now Available

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2012 -- BMI View: The authorities in Doha remain committed to rolling out an impressive programme of expansion encompassing water desalination and wastewater sectors. Our five-year forecast period to 2016 will see progress made on independent water projects and sewage treatment plants, undertaken by Qatar Electricity & Water Company - the main utility company - and Ashghal, the main public works company. A renewed focus on increasing reservoir capacity underlines the government's commitment to the sector. Meeting water demand is the top priority, due to a significant expansion in Qatar's population; BMI therefore anticipates increased project opportunities in a country that is small in size, but large in ambition.
Key themes in Qatar's water sector:
- Independent water and power projects (IWPPs) will account for much of the future water supply in Qatar, and the transparent and stable investment climate continues to attract international developers. There is further reason for confidence that Qatar will remain a major source of contract awards in the Gulf water sector in the coming years..
- July 2012 saw the shortlisting of two main companies as preferred bidders on a project to build an independent water project. The 72mn gallons/day (g/d) capacity will be determined by which group succeeds. If state utility Kahramaa opts for Ras Laffan Power Company, the plant will be located at Ras Laffan or another site. If Hitachi Zosen is chosen as the EPC contractor, the plant will be located next to the Ras Abu Fontas A1 IWPP. The greenfield project will be undertaken in two 36mn g/d phases.
- In Q312, the announcement of a US$68mn contract to the UAE-Australian JV Al-Habtoor Leighton Group confirmed Kahramaa's renewed focus on boosting water storage capacity. The one-year contract will see the contractor build 10 reservoirs and pumping stations, adding 79mn gallons to the country's existing capacity. The project comprises nine 6mn gallon reservoirs at Umm Qarn and one 25mn gallon reservoir at Duhail. The contract marks the fourth big award from Kahramaa for Al-Habtoor Leighton in the building of Qatari reservoirs, confirming the project sponsor's preference for working with companies it knows well and trusts.
- Qatar's strong long-term economic growth rate shows little sign of abating, and Doha's emergence as one of the fastest-expanding urban areas in the Middle East suggests demand for water will be even stronger than previously anticipated. BMI anticipates that total water withdrawals will exceed our previous estimate of 353,815mn gallons by 2016; we now believe this will reach 355,076mn gallons. The strongest demand component within this is domestic water and we anticipate that this will exceed 200,000mn gallons by 2016, against 153,641mn gallons for 2012. Industrial use remains low and we believe this will decline over our five-year forecast period.
