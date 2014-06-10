QC Software Efficiency Featured in Multichannel Merchant

Cincinnati, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- QC Software was featured in Multichannel Merchant. According to the article, experts in operations and fulfillment agree there is a place for both cloud-based warehouse management systems (WMS) and locally installed warehouse control systems (WCS). This is because the high volume of distribution center traffic, driven by the explosive growth in ecommerce and multichannel distribution, has added layers of complexity to the supply chain.



The article that a server-based WCS can act as a local agent for the remote WMS, downloading information on what items need to be put away or retrieved from inventory. It then converts the information into the most efficient routing instructions for the sorters, carousels and conveyors that are carrying out the required tasks.



Because the WCS processes data on site, delays caused by communication disruptions can be virtually eliminated. Multichannel Merchant is the only media that covers multichannel business strategy for companies that sell merchandise direct to customers. The media company reaches powerful decision makers in both B2B and B2C merchant companies and provide them multichannel marketing and operations resources through a variety of products and services.



QC Software (http://www.qcsoftware.com) is proud to host the event and is recognized as an industry leader for order fulfillment and distribution centers. These innovative software solutions help North American and European distribution centers and warehouses to streamline operations with the lowest total cost of ownership in the industry. Warehouse managers realize increased system productivity and dependability.



About QC Enterprise

QC Enterprise, the premier software product suite, is the result of extensive research, development, and rigorous testing. It is a proven product that provides benefits to leading manufacturers, retailers, and direct sales organizations. This complete, integrated warehouse control system is configurable, scalable, and modular to suit a wide range of user requirements. QC Software customers gain a competitive edge in today’s complex economy. Follow on Twitter @QCSoftware.



QC Software, Inc.

http://www.qcsoftware.com

Jerry List

Vice President

jerrylist@qcsoftware.com

513.469.1424