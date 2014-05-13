QC Software Featured in AutomationMedia Clarifies Warehouse Control Differences

Cincinnati, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- QC Software is featured in the current issue of AutomationsMedia.com online magazine. According to Jerry List, Vice President of QC Software, “WCS directs real-time data management and interface responsibilities of the material handling system as well as provides common user interface screens for monitoring, control, and diagnostics.”



List explained that there is a place for both warehouse management systems (WMS) and warehouse control systems (WCS). Often a WCS executes instructions provided by an upper-level host system, such as an enterprise resource planning (ERP) system or a WMS system. Tier-one WCS software provides advanced management capabilities including inventory control, resource scheduling and order management. The best-of-breed WCS systems are modular in nature, easily configurable and platform independent, with a scalable architecture to satisfy the needs of any size warehouse.



Companies experiencing exponential growth are re-engineering distribution operations. Companies are implementing a third fully automated picking line which enables the output to double. June 10th at Noon EST there will be a comprehensive discussion about when to choose WCS or WMS. The webinar is free of charge and hosted by QC Software. To register, go to: http://www.qcsoftware.com/register.



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About QC Software

QC Software (http://www.qcsoftware.com) is recognized as an industry leader in providing software solutions for order fulfillment and distribution centers. The innovative software solutions help customers in North America and Europe to streamline warehouse operations with the lowest total cost of ownership in the industry. Warehouse managers realize increased system productivity and dependability.



QC Enterprise, the premier software product suite, is the result of extensive research, development, and rigorous testing. It is a proven product that provides benefits to leading manufacturers, retailers, and direct sales organizations. This complete integrated warehouse control system is configurable, scalable, and modular to suit a wide-range of user requirements. QC Software customers gain a competitive edge in today’s complex economy. Follow on Twitter @QCSoftware.



QC Software, Inc.

http://www.qcsoftware.com

Jerry List

Vice President

jerrylist@qcsoftware.com

513.469.1424