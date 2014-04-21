QC Software President Rich Hite to Present at Warehouse Control System Webinar

Cincinnati, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- Tuesday, June 10th, Rich Hite, President of QC Software, will present a webinar titled, “Warehouse Control Systems (WCS) versus Warehouse Management Systems (WMS)…How to Pick the Right Solution.” This informative session will share constructive metrics and considerations, with the final twenty minutes open to participant Q&A.



Rich Hite has over 35 years of software development experience and over 25 years in the material handling industry. His experiences also include the development of supervisory software for carousels, high-speed sorting systems, and real-time inventory management systems.



Hite shared, “Companies are spending a lot of money on software and the cost is increasing. Spending more money does not necessarily improve the distribution network. We want distributors to have both an appropriate and cost-effective solution for their company. This is a key takeaway from the webinar.”



The webinar, hosted by QC Software, will address the differences between a Warehouse Control System (WCS) and a Warehouse Management System (WMS). Presenters also include Jerry List, VP of QC Software for the past eighteen years and Thomas N. Williams, President and Owner of Tom Williams Professional Services, Inc. Williams is a systems and industrial engineer with thirty-five years of experience designing, developing and implementing highly productive and cost effective software and hardware solutions for high-volume distribution systems.



The webinar will begin promptly at 12:00 PM EST on Tuesday, June 10th.



Registration is limited; immediate registration is strongly suggested at: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5326263381164605442



About QC Software

QC Software (http://www.qcsoftware.com) is recognized as an industry leader in providing software solutions for order fulfillment and distribution centers. The innovative software solutions help customers in North America and Europe to streamline warehouse operations with the lowest total cost of ownership in the industry. Warehouse managers realize increased system productivity and dependability.



QC Enterprise, the premier software product suite, is the result of extensive research, development, and rigorous testing. It is a proven product that provides benefits to leading manufacturers, retailers, and direct sales organizations. This complete integrated warehouse control system is configurable, scalable, and modular to suit a wide-range of user requirements. QC Software customers gain a competitive edge in today’s complex economy. Follow on Twitter @QCSoftware.



QC Software, Inc.

http://www.qcsoftware.com

Jerry List

Vice President

jerrylist@qcsoftware.com

513.469.1424