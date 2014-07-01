QC Software Recommends Key Ways to Increase Warehouse Capacity

Cincinnati, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- QC Software, an industry leader in providing innovative software solutions for order fulfillment and distribution centers, recommended ways to increase warehouse capacity in the company blog.



Key ways to increase warehouse capacity includes:



-Reduce the Inventory. Look at the volume of inventory stored in the warehouse. With accurate forecasting and tracking you can determine and maintain proper inventory levels. Eliminating excess or obsolete inventory will reduce storage costs and improve the utilization of warehouse space.



-Effectively Slot the Warehouse. Perform a slotting analysis of reserve and active areas to determine optimum storage size and location for each item. This will reduce storage space as well as improve throughput. Re-evaluate when business needs change.



-Use Appropriate Storage Equipment. Analyze inventory levels, picking frequency and storage capacity for each product to determine storage requirements in reserve and active locations. Then businesses can install the right equipment to optimize storage space.



-Go Vertical. When feasible, use empty vertical space for storage to reduce space requirements. For warehouses with sufficient dimensions, AS/RS equipment can pick up and deliver product up to 100 feet high.



-Assess Material Handling Equipment and IT System. Determine how effectively the equipment and system currently operates and assess for future expansions or changes.



-Optimize the Labor Force. Use performance metrics and review work schedules to ensure maximum utilization of the employees and equipment.



-Reduce Aisle Widths. Minimizing the aisle size is an effective way to increase capacity, although pallet and truck dimensions will determine aisle width. Consider investing in narrow industrial vehicles to minimize the width.



-Assess the Physical Layout. Understand the utilization of the current layout including the flow of product throughout the facility, peak trends, inbound and outbound volumes, loading docks, etc.



