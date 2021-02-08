QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) Investor Alert: Investigation of Takeover

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2021 -- An investigation on behalf of investors, who currently hold shares of QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE: QEP), was announced concerning whether the takeover of QEP Resources, Inc. is unfair to NYSE: QEP stockholders.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain officers and directors of QEP Resources, Inc. breached their fiduciary duties owed to NYSE: QEP investors in connection with the proposed acquisition.



Denver, CO based QEP Resources, Inc. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States.



On December 21, 2020, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) and QEP Resources (NYSE: QEP) announced that they have entered into an agreement under which Diamondback will acquire QEP Resources, Inc. in an all-stock transaction. Under the terms of the merger agreement, stockholders of QEP will receive 0.05 shares of Diamondback common stock in exchange for each share of QEP common stock, representing an implied value to each QEP stockholder of $2.29 per share based on the closing price of Diamondback common stock on December 18, 2020.



However, given that at least one analyst has set the high target price for NYSE: QEP shares at $3.50 per share, the investigation concerns whether the offer is unfair to NYSE: QEP stockholders. More specifically, the investigation concerns whether the QEP Resources Board of Directors undertook an adequate sales process, adequately shopped the company before entering into the transaction, maximized shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and acted in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



