Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of QEP Resources, Inc. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q1, 2013 market report to its offering

QEP Resources, Inc. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q1, 2013



Summary



QEP Resources, Inc. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis is the latest report from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialists, that offers comprehensive information on the operational and financial performance of the company. The report is an essential source for key operational data, analysis and strategic insight into company. The report provides latest annual and quarterly overview of production, reserves, share price performance, reserve changes, capital expenditures, acreage, performance metrics and results of oil & gas operations.



Scope



The report provides in-depth analysis and insights into companies capital spending, revenues, oil and gas reserves, production, and performance measures. Its scope includes -

- The report provides detailed and unique insights information on the key operational parameters. The report provides a comprehensive overview of production, reserves, reserve changes, capital expenditures, acreage, performance metrics, and results of oil & gas operations.

- Provides analysis of the share price performance of the company and the key valuation multiples. The report provides a comprehensive overview of share price performance and key valuation metrics such as market capitalization, enterprise value, EV/Production ($/Boed), and EV/Proved Reserve ($/MMboe).

- Provides annual and quarterly information on key operational and financial parameters. Annual information is for the current and the last five years while the quarterly information is for the current and the last five quarters.

- The report provides detailed crude oil and natural gas reserves and production information of the company by country as disclosed in their annual report and regulatory filings.

- Contains in-depth and latest information on exploration, development, finding & development, acquisition expenditure, gross and net developed and undeveloped acreage position; key costs and revenue information; and performance metrics of the company.



Note: Scope of the report mentioned above is generic and may not be applicable to all the companies. The report is based on the information disclosed by the company in their annual report and regulatory filings. Information that is not disclosed by the company may not be available in the report.



Reasons to buy



The report will enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner. It will allow you to -

- Provides up-to-date information and in-depth analysis on operational parameters of the company.

- Identify M&A targets from up-to-date information and in-depth analysis on financial and operational parameters of your competitors.

- Rank your performance against other E&P companies using operational and financial benchmarking metrics.

- Formulate your strategies based on in-depth analysis of your competitors financial and operational data.

- Exploit the strengths and weakness of your closest competitors by comparing and analyzing their financial and operational parameters.

- Establish relative performance among the industrys players based on key operational and financial measures.



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