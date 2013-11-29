Qfuse Announces Collaboration with Red Bull Bahrain for QR Code Promotion of Red Bull Kart Fighter World Tour App

Framingham, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- Qfuse, a leading provider of dynamic QR Codes, is pleased to announce their recent collaboration with energy drink company Red Bull on a new marketing campaign for the release of Bahrain Map on the Red Bull Kart Fighter World Tour app, now available in iTunes and Google Play app stores.



The app is an exciting racing game that challenges players to race around the world, with tracks in various countries across the globe. The updated version of the game features new controls, a boost in speed, and more tracks than ever. Red Bull Bahrain worked with the QR Code marketing company to promote the newest release.



Qfuse created QR Codes for the campaign and routed them through the Qfuse platform, giving the client real-time performance analytics. With cloud-based management and QR Code Tracking, Qfuse lets the client maintain complete control of the QR Codes, even after publication. The codes were integrated within the promotional marketing posters and materials for the game, making the printed materials interactive. The custom QR Code enabled users to download the app upon scanning, and featured the Kart Fighter app's icon and color scheme for additional branding integration.



Qfuse used their AppConnect™ app marketing solution to detect a user’s device platform once the QR code is scanned, and direct the user to the appropriate app download page, making the process seamless for the user. The result was a fully-integrated campaign that helped users discover and interact with Red Bull’s Kart Fighter app right from the poster.



“We’ve very pleased with our partnership with Red Bull on this project to promote the Kart Fighter World Tour app. All of our work was about facilitating action and engagement, elements that are the essence of Qfuse,” stated Jason Summerfield, Qfuse CEO.



For more information on Qfuse, this project, and their QR Code marketing services, please visit http://qfuse.com.



Contact: Jason Summerfield

Tel: (888) 95-QFUSE

Email: pr@qfuse.com