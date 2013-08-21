Toronto, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- The Sheraton Parkway Hotel will host the Master of Life Secrets event which will feature Master Zhou in his first appearance in the Toronto area. Master of Life Secrets will take place on September 8, 2013 at the Sheraton Parkway Hotel located at 600 Hwy 7E, Richmond Hill, Ontario L4B 1B2 Canada. The event begins at 2pm. At this important event, Master Zhou will demonstrate his unique abilities as he performs, teaches and trains others in the art Qi Gong.



He has applied his abilities as Grand Master and Master Medical Qi Gong Healer to the aide of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, the LA Lakers, numerous Olympians and many other celebrities, entertainers, dignitaries, and as he is known as the Healer of Healers, other spiritual masters as well. Considered a national treasure in his home country of China, and recognized as a "Jewel of China", Master Zhou has been expanding his reach internationally.



Master Zhou has practiced and performed his art of healing for many years. North America first became aware of Master Zhou in the 1970s from his appearances on shows like "Ripley's Believe It Or Not," and "That's Incredible". He will be showcased on The History Channel's upcoming season of it's hit show "Stan Lee's Superhumans". Master Zhou's amazing abilities have been verified by scientific diagnostic and medical research documentation.



Massage, acupuncture with the power of Qi, and the radiating of Qi combine in Master Zhou's Qi Gong therapy. A creative and effective holistic treatment brings about restorative, rejuvenating, invigorating, illuminating and deeply healing energy, producing tangible therapeutic benefits. Check out some of the videos below for displays of Master Zhou's incredible skills:



That's Incredible - Master Zhou

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vkfvv9lEXPM



Real Qi Gong Defies Scientific Thinking - Master Zhou

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QZJrQY9SuQI



Master Zhou Qi Gong Master 2

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=njekEMOSN44



About Master Zhou

Master Zhou Ting-Jue is a Qi Gong, Tai Chi and Kung Fu Grand Master and Master Medical Qi Gong Healer.



At 82 years old, he draws thousands to his events all over the world, including in his home country of China where he recently drew a crowd of over 4,000 in Tibet. Incorporating his unique, well-known Medical Qi Gong heat technique, his therapeutic treatments have been known to dissolve tumors, heal severe and chronic injuries, as well as successfully treat "incurable" diseases. Because of this and his highly skilled medical intuitive ability to diagnose "mystery illnesses," people travel from all across the world to be treated by him.



CONTACT

Ali Nojoumi

Master of Life Secrets

416-836-6619

http://www.masteroflifesecrets.com