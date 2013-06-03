Qiagen N.V. (QIA) - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update - New Market Research Report

New Medical Devices research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2013 -- Qiagen N.V. (Qiagen) is a healthcare company that provides sample and assay technologies. Its sample technologies help isolate and process proteins, DNA and RNA from biological samples such as blood or tissue; and assay technologies facilitate the development of isolated biomolecules such as the DNA of a specific virus for later analysis. The company has over 500 products that include consumable products, automated solutions for sample collection, and nucleic acid and protein handling, separation, and purification, besides open and target specific assays. Qiagen also supplies diagnostic test kits and assays for human and veterinary molecular diagnostics. The company operates in more than 100 countries and sells its products to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and research institutions. Qiagen is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.
Qiagen intends to enhance its operations through strategic acquisitions and partnerships. In line with this strategy, it completed the acquisition of AmniSure International LLC. It also entered into partnership agreements with Bayer HealthCare, Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd., Cardinal Health, Inc. and Bio-X Center.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Qiagen N.V. portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
