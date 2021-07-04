Qian Insurance Broking LLP: Offering Group Health Insurance for Employees and Transit Insurance for Goods in India

Mumbai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/04/2021 -- The place of insurance in securing protection, reducing the impact of risks, and preventing loss cannot be overemphasized. Beyond protecting people, it also comes in handy to protect corporate bodies and businesses and ensures an overall reduction in the uncertainties in life. The world over, there are insurance broking firms that have saddled themselves with the responsibility of providing these products and services. For example, in India, Qian Insurance Broking LLP, a leading insurance broking firm, offers group health insurance for employees and transit insurance for goods.



Responding to a query, Qian Insurance Broking LLP's spokesperson commented, "We are a leading insurance broking firm focused on providing quality risk management advice in the insurance space. In a fast and changing world like ours, we ensure that our clients get access to the best solutions to mitigate the various risks their businesses are exposed to. Our industry-wide experience empowers us to provide a record number of business insurances and individual insurances. Some of them include our group health insurance for employees and transit insurance for goods".



As a result of the experience and expertise Qian Insurance Broking LLP has by providing insurance services through the years, they are recognized for the best group health insurance for employees. This insurance policy ensures that employees are reimbursed for the hospitalisation expenses incurred by them during the year. In addition, it offers a wide range of benefits for the organization in question, which include but not limited to boosting employee morale that results in higher productivity; it helps in attracting better employees who are aware that their medical expenses will be taken care of should such a need arise; it improves the company's reputation amongst their competitors.



The spokesperson further added, "We can offer our clients the best options among the various insurance companies at reasonable premiums. Policies are tailor-made in accordance with requirements and constant communication with the client. Our insurance brokers for group health insurance will also be of great help in claim servicing of employees, which comforts them that the organization they work for cares about them. We have an outstanding service record, and we have worked with corporates across industries in assisting them with their Group Mediclaim needs. As a result, we have settled more than 95% of the GMC claims with great satisfaction, and we have recorded swift turnarounds".



Individuals or groups who wish to purchase a group health insurance policy for their organisations can contact Qian Insurance Broking LLP to know more about their incredible services.



About Qian Insurance Broking LLP

Qian Insurance Broking LLP, a leading insurance broking firm based in India, also offers transit jnsurance for goods in India to cover goods transported within the country through land routes.



Transit insurance for goods must be covered with a marine policy to cover various risks and perils. A simple overturning may put a burn of a few lakhs rupees in your pocket. Qian Insurance Broking LLP with their experience can assist with all transit related insurance requirements.



