Qian Insurance Broking LLP Offers Comprehensive Insurance Solutions to Small and Medium Businesses in India

Mumbai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/01/2021 -- Qian Insurance Broking LLP is a leading insurance broking firm focused on offering comprehensive and quality insurance solutions to clients across diverse industries in order to mitigate their risks.



The team at Qian aims to provide insurance solutions and advice in a country which does not have adequate number of insurance brokers focusing on providing insurance solutions to small and medium sized businesses.



The young and dynamic team at Qian Insurance Broking LLP has expertise in providing appropriate insurance solutions suited for the requirements of the buyers. The happy and satisfied clients keep recommending Qian to their contact spheres for their insurance requirements.



Qian Insurance Broking LLP's spokesperson commented in an interview, "Qian Insurance Broking has emerged as one of the top insurance brokers in India in a brief time. The credit goes to our smart and dedicated team who have worked hard to offer our various clients the required solutions.



There was a dearth of quality insurance advice for small and medium scaled businesses. Other Players had a Sales first approach while we adopted an education first approach where we educate our clients in depth about the nuances of the insurance policy they were purchasing. This information gap is what we seek to fill.



As a result, we have created value for each of our customers. We placed utmost importance on educating our customers about the various clauses of the insurance policy. This gave them confidence in understanding the advantages of the insurance policy they were purchasing."



The insurance experts at Qian Insurance Broking LLP can assist people with their different business and individual insurance requirements. There are many things that an insurance policy covers, and many other things that it doesn't. It is equally important for people to know both the inclusions and exclusions for making informed decisions. One can find detailed information related to different insurance policies at Qian's website in an easy to comprehend format.



Answering a query on the Inland Transit Insurance Policy, the spokesperson further added, "Inland transit insurance for goods in India is a must-have insurance policy for businesses transporting raw materials and finished goods within the country. This insurance compensates the policyholder for the losses that take place because of fire, lightning, collision, or overturning of the transporting vehicle. We have mentioned all the inclusions and exclusions of the Inland Transit Insurance Policy for customer's convenience on our website. Also, our knowledgeable team is always ready to assist people with all of their doubts and queries in person or over the telephone.



In addition, Qian has also established a leading position as a Trade Credit Insurance Broker in India. As the Indian economy has grown and become increasingly globally connected, the businesses in India are also exposed to ups and downs of the economy. A Trade Credit Insurance Policy compensates the Policyholder if the customer does not pay for the goods that have been purchased on credit. Trade Credit Insurance in India is extremely important for businesses to protect themselves against the risk of unpaid invoices. In fact, even small and medium sized businesses are able to avail a Trade Credit Insurance Policy, unlike earlier, when Trade Credit Insurance was only available to large businesses."



Qian has also been able to secure competitive Inland Transit Insurance Quotes and Trade Credit Insurance Quotes for its clients. As a result, small and medium sized business have been able to avail comprehensive coverage at competitive prices which they were unable to get earlier.



Additionally, Qian has been at the forefront of providing claims assistance services to its clients. We place utmost importance on making the claims settlement experience as pleasant and hassle-free as possible for our clients.



If you require any assistance regarding Inland Transit Insurance or cost of Credit Insurance in India or any other commercial insurance policy, you can reach out to the team at Qian at support@qian.co.in or 022-22044989 or fill this Contact Form. We promise to respond within 24 hours.



About Qian Insurance Broking LLP

Contact Information:



Qian Insurance Broking LLP

125 – C, Mittal Court,

Opposite Inox Cinema, Nariman Point,

Mumbai, Maharashtra 400021

Website: https://www.qian.co.in/