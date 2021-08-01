Qian Offers Comprehensive Insurance Solutions for Small and Medium Businesses in India

Mumbai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2021 -- Qian is a leading insurance broker offering comprehensive and reliable insurance solutions in India focusing on providing quality risk management advice. The company aims to be India's most trusted insurance broker for clients seeking advice to protect themselves from various unforeseen losses. It was founded by a team of four young passionate individuals Umang Shah, Naimish Shah, Hemik Shah, and Aditya Shah. The company is focusing on small and medium sized businesses and creating value by giving such clients access to professional advice which was previously available only to big businesses.



Speaking about the company's insurance solutions, the company spokesperson said, "We believe that the root cause of success for every company is having a well-trained team.



Our company has a team of well-trained professionals dedicated to providing unbiased and quality insurance solutions to its clients. We spend a lot of time educating about the clauses and exclusions of various insurance policies which results in the clients being aware of the intricacies of the insurance policy they are buying. This makes them realise the importance of securing their assets with an insurance policy. Our company ensures that its clients are secured from various risks."



Over time, Qian Insurance Broking has become a leading insurance broker for Commercial General Liability and Factory and Warehouse Insurance Policies.



Commercial general liability insurance is a must-have insurance policy for a business. It reimburses the insured party for the compensatory damages and legal expenses that the insured becomes legally liable to pay on account of the bodily injury or property damage suffered by third parties arising out of a company's premises, products, operations, and completed operations.



In addition, CGL Policy also provides cover for personal and advertising injuries like Libel or Slander, Malicious Prosecution or False Arrest, Detention or Imprisonment.



Speaking about the exclusions under a commercial general liability insurance policy, the company spokesperson said, "Commercial general liability insurance policies normally exclude exemplary or punitive damages, multiplied portion of any multiplied damages award, fines or penalties, expenses or losses incurred on recall or disposal of the product, and many more. Those wanting to more about the various exclusions can contact us. We are always ready to respond to our client's queries."



The company makes sure that one obtains a comprehensive cover that suits their risk exposures. Those looking for commercial general liability insurance covers can contact Qian.



Factories and Warehouses Insurance Policy: Factories and warehouses commonly form the backbone of manufacturing and storage activities. The Factory and Warehouse Insurance Policy covers the Building, Plant and Machinery, Inventory, Finished Goods, Goods in Custody etc.



Any disturbance to the different assets of a business setup can ruin years of hard work. That is why factory and warehouse owners need to identify the risks they face and suitably mitigate or eliminate risk with a factory and warehouse insurance policy to secure their factory assets. Those wanting the best factory insurance policy can contact Qian. The company provides free consultation services to its clients.



About Qian

Qian Insurance Broking LLP is a leading insurance broker in India that assists its clients to secure themselves as well as their business assets with appropriate insurances.



Some of the types of personal insurance they provide include motor insurance, health insurance, term life insurance, private accident insurance, travel insurance, pet dog insurance, and many more.



The company closely works with its clients to offer the best advice to mitigate the various risks that their business is exposed to by means of various insurances. The team at Qian can assist you with customized insurance solutions at extremely competitive prices. They are a one stop shop for all the insurance needs of individuals and businesses.



Contact Details



Qian Insurance Broking LLP

125 C, Mittal Court,

12th Floor, opposite Inox cinema,

Nariman Point, Mumbai,

Maharashtra 400021

Telephone: +91 22 22044989

Email: support@qian.co.in

Website: https://www.qian.co.in/