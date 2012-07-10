Qihoo 360 Technology Co Ltd (NYSE:QIHU) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in Qihoo 360 Technology Co Ltd (NYSE:QIHU) shares over potential securities laws violations by certain officers and directors at Qihoo 360 Technology Co Ltd in connection with certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of Qihoo 360 Technology Co Ltd (NYSE:QIHU), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Qihoo 360 Technology Co Ltd (NYSE:QIHU) concerning whether the company, certain of its officers and directors, or others have possibly violated federal securities laws. Specifically, the investigation concerns whether certain statements about Qihoo 360 Technology’s business, its prospects and its operations were potentially materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Qihoo 360 Technology Co Ltd (NYSE:QIHU) reported that its annual Revenue rose from $16.89million in ’08 to $167.85million in 2011 and its Net Loss of $2.75million in 2008 turned into a Net Income of $17.41million in 2011.



Shares of Qihoo 360 Technology Co Ltd (NYSE:QIHU) rose from $13.95 in January to over $26 in March 2012.



Since then NYSE:QIHU shares fell to under $16 on July 2, 2012.



On July 9, 2012, NYSE:QIHU shares closed at $16.66



