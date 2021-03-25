Qiwi Plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2021 -- An investigation was announced over possible breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors of Qiwi plc.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: QIWI stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Qiwi plc over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: QIWI stocks, concerns whether certain Qiwi directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Qiwi's internal controls related to reporting and record-keeping were ineffective, that consequently, the Central Bank of Russia would impose a monetary fine upon the Company and impose restrictions upon the Company's ability to make payments to foreign merchants and transfer money to pre-paid cards, and that as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.



