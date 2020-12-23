Qiwi Plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Misleading Statements

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2020 -- An investor, who purchased shares of Qiwi plc (NASDAQ: QIWI), filed a lawsuit in the U.S. over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Qiwi plc.



Investors who purchased shares of Qiwi plc (NASDAQ: QIWI) have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: February 9, 2021. NASDAQ: QIWI investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On December 10, 2020, Qiwi plc issued a press release entitled "QIWI (QIWI) Fined by Bank of Russia, Restricts Operations." The press release stated, in relevant part, that "[f]rom July to December 2020, the Central Bank of Russia ('CBR'), acting in its supervisory capacity, performed a routine scheduled audit of Qiwi Bank JSC ('Qiwi Bank') for the period of July 2018 to September 2020 and, in the course of this audit, has identified certain violations and deficiencies relating primarily to reporting and record-keeping requirements. . . . The monetary fine imposed on Qiwi Bank as a result of these findings was RUB 11 million, or approximately USD 150,000." Qiwi further disclosed that "as part of its instruction letter setting forth the findings of the audit, the CBR introduced certain restrictions with respect to Qiwi Bank's operations, including, effective from December 7, 2020, the suspension or limitation of most types of payments to foreign merchants and money transfers to pre-paid cards from corporate accounts."



The plaintiff claims that between March 28, 2019 and December 9, 2020, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Qiwi's internal controls related to reporting and record-keeping were ineffective, that consequently, the Central Bank of Russia would impose a monetary fine upon the Company and impose restrictions upon the Company's ability to make payments to foreign merchants and transfer money to pre-paid cards, and that as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.



Those who purchased shares of Qiwi plc (NASDAQ: QIWI) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



