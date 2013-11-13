Qpid Network Sites Release New ChnLove.com Happiness Album

Hong Kong -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- QPID NETWORK, a leader in the international online dating industry, has unveiled ChnLove.com HAPPINESS ALBUM, where married couples share their success stories of finding and marrying their partners via a specific page.



This brand new colourful ChnLove Happiness Album takes members through every step of their journey, starting from sending the very first EMF mail (express mail forwarding service), to meeting up, proposing and getting married. Members can read about, see photos and experience the progress made by these couples, at the same time giving them tips and ideas on how to progress in their own relationships. There are also more tips on how to successfully date a foreign woman given by Qpid Network themselves, and a discussion board for members to give their congratulations and other comments. Members can also vote on whether they would continuing trying if the woman they liked wasn’t interested in them, and see the results.



There have always been doubts among members on whether the ladies on Qpid Network’s sites are genuine or sincere. After browsing through these success stories in the Happiness Album members can be reassured that they are real.



Qpid Network is a leading international dating platform, which over ten years in the industry, allowing members to find their perfect matches with ladies from all around the world via several sites: ChnLove.com, iDateAsia.com, CharmingDate.com and LatamDate.com. These sites cover China, Southeast Asia, Russia and Ukraine, and Latin America respectively. Via various services they provide, including EMF (express mail forwarding) service, Live Chat, Cupid Date (meeting-up service), members can receive assistance from agency translators from the very beginning of their correspondence until they get married, helping them overcome language and communication problems, and providing advice when needed. So far, there are thousands of couples who have found their other halves through Qpid Network sites and you can read about it on the sites. Stay tuned with us and get ChnLove news anytime and anywhere from ChnLove FaceBook.



About ChnLove.com

ChnLove.com, a leading international dating service helping singles get matched and find love, is a sister site of Qpid Network Sites. For over 13 years, ChnLove has been helping singles find their true love in Asia. Our platform combines a huge network of local resources to provide incredible access to beautiful, sincere women in China looking for serious romance. And with over 18,000 ladies online and more joining daily, you'll quickly see why ChnLove is your best choice for finding a Chinese bride.



http://www.chnlove.com



Media Contact Info:

Chnlove.com

Unit 1317-1318, 13/F, Delta House,

3 On Yiu Street, Shatin,

Hong Kong