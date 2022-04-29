QPR Software Invests to Create New Enterprise Solutions Ecosystems

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2022 -- A new strategy has been announced by QPR software, indicating that the business is going to be increasingly focused on supporting growth via an ever more refined focus. Rapid expansion of the process mining market is going to be at the heart of new strategic investments at QPR Software, with a particular focus on the international process mining SaaS business. The company is also looking to start creating new strategic partnerships with the intention that these will considerably extend the existing offering. QPR Software has set some ambitious goals for the coming two years, aiming to double the annual recurring SaaS revenues that it receives from process mining. The move will not come as a surprise to those who understand the value of the process mining market. In 2021 it was worth EUR500 million globally and growth of up to 50% is forecast for 2022. Related consulting and services also constitute a sizable additional market that is also incredibly valuable.



Glocomms has been supporting individuals in enterprise solutions jobs since the firm was first established in 2013. The team here has a keen eye for developments that could affect technology recruiting trends, including the exponential growth of the process mining market and the businesses that are expanding quickly within it. As a leading specialist technology recruiter for the UK and beyond Glocomms has nurtured many different areas of expertise. These include enterprise solutions jobs as well as hiring for other specialist fields, including cyber security, development & engineering and cloud & infrastructure. Glocomms has the advantage of its database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals, as well as a robust network of contacts with businesses large and small. Over the years the team has worked with a range of enterprises, from agile start-ups to global institutions. A range of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions ensures that all hiring needs can be met.



Glocomms has a strong base in the UK with a nationwide reach that extends to most major cities, including London, Birmingham and Manchester. The British team is also part of a worldwide workforce that numbers more than 1,000, which adds a unique international dimension to what Glocomms is able to offer. This is vital when it comes to a field like enterprise solutions jobs and technology recruiting in general. It also helps that Glocomms is part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries and is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies. Talent drives growth - this is a founding ethos for the team at Glocomms and a guiding principle for the firm as a whole. Investment in the internal team is consistent - consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. As well as enterprise solutions jobs there are many other roles available via Glocomms today, including Account Executive [Public Sector], SOC Analyst and Head of Compliance [IT Applications].



The team at Glocomms said," A shortage of talent in data means it's never been more important for hiring managers and HR to understand how to attract, and just as importantly, retain their talent. Compensation, counter offers, working from home policies and extensive benefits package all need to be part of a hiring manager's strategy to attract talent in 2022.



Competition for sales tech talent has never been tougher, therefore clients need to be wise in understanding who they are competing with. It's also about staying up-to-date with the latest movers and shakers, and trends. With new tech products always coming to market, we are seeing growth in these hot areas, and talent sometimes make moves into there as opposed to a more traditional business. Clients need to realize they too need embrace and adapt to change."



To find out more about enterprise solutions jobs visit https://www.glocomms.co.uk.



For any media inquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other inquiries please contact Glocomms UK: +44 (0) 20 3758 8800.



For more information about Glocomms UK services, please go to https://www.glocomms.co.uk/.



About Glocomms UK

Glocomms UK goes above and beyond when it comes to recruitment for the tech sector. Whether it's issues of diversity or ensuring that clients and candidates remain up to date with the latest news that could affect the recruitment process, the firm is committed to being exceptional at every turn.