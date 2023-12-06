QR Code Mobile Payment Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide 2030

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2023 -- The Latest research coverage on QR Code Mobile Payment Market provides a detailed overview and accurate market size. The study is designed considering current and historical trends, market development and business strategies taken up by leaders and new industry players entering the market. Furthermore, study includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets along with country level market size breakdown to identify potential gaps and opportunities to better investigate market status, development activity, value and growth patterns.



Major & Emerging Players in QR Code Mobile Payment Market:-

Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Visa, Inc. (United States), Apple Inc. (United States), Alphabet Inc. (United States), Square, Inc. (United States), ACI Worldwide Inc. (United States), PayPal Holdings, Inc. (United States), Mastercard (United States), Google Pay (United States), Paytm (India), Venmo (United States)



The QR Code Mobile Payment Market Study by AMA Research gives an essential tool and source to Industry stakeholders to figure out the market and other fundamental technicalities, covering growth, opportunities, competitive scenarios, and key trends in the QR Code Mobile Payment market.



QR code or Quick Response code is a two-dimensional code that has a pattern of black squares that are arranged on a square grid with a white background. QR code mobile payment is a contactless payment method where payment is performed by scanning a QR code from a mobile application. It requires consumers to use a smartphone application that enables them to scan, store and share their code scans. It made a possible extremely quick payment as compared to other modes of payment.



In August 2020, Apple had bought Mobeewave, a startup that has developed a payment system that lets users conduct transactions by tapping a smartphone containing an NFC chip against either a smartphone or a credit card that also has an NFC chip.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Static QR code, Dynamic QR code), Application (Fuel Retailers, E-ticket Booking, Toll Payments, Parking Payments, Street Vendors, Micro-business, Small and Medium Business), Transaction Value (Low-Priced, Medium-Priced, High-Priced), Technology (Device-based (SIM Card-Based SE, Embedded SE), Software Host-Based (HCE), Cloud-Based), Transaction Type (Individual-to Large Business, Individual-to-Small Business, Individual-to-Individual (Peer-to-Peer))



Market Trends:

High Demand for Advanced Payment Methods



Opportunities:

Rise in Consumer Spending through Mobile Payment

Technological Advancements in the Mobile Payments



Market Drivers:

Increased Penetration of the Internet

Rise in the Mobile Users Worldwide

Growing Adoption of the QR Code Payment Methods

Cashback Offers by the Companies



Challenges:

Increasing Competition in the Market



