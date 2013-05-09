Qrank Offer Bespoke-Only SEO in London and Launch New Voice Engine Optimisation for Mobile SEO

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2013 -- Search engine optimisation is an industry that appeared almost overnight, but has been a visible presence now for almost a decade. Through the successes it has been able to deliver, it has become an essential tool for all businesses in the modern marketplace. Qrank offers SEO services in London in a uniquely bespoke way- they have eschewed the popular practice of offering standard packages in favour of only working with select clients on specific, grass-roots SEO campaigns that grow organically to create long lasting and significant gains.



The latest evolution of search engine optimisation is in diversifying to meet in the increasingly diverse ways in which we access information. Optimisation for local searches and mobile devices are particularly prevalent and represent a new gold rush as companies eager to expand their market share look to invest in these new cyber-territories for their virtual real estate. One of the new key elements in these new approaches is Voice Engine Optimisation.



Voice Engine Optimisation is a new service Qrank offer to make sure that websites are well equipped to list on search results made by voice queries through mobile phone services like Siri. This strategy uses knowledge of vocal specific search terms and phrases that will give preferential results when these voice activated searches provide their results.



A spokesperson for the London SEO Agency explained, “VEO is one of a new breed of services we are offering in response to the evolution of human behavior in its interactions with the online medium. Bringing in traffic from traditional searches will do little good when local, mobile and voice searches come to take precedence, as we are already seeing from current projects. We stay ahead of the curve so our clients can too, and make major gains while their competitors vacillate. As with all our services, our solutions are bespoke to the client with a focus on measureable ROI.”



About Qrank

