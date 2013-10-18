QROPS Income Vs SIPP Income. Increase Your Pension Income with a QROPS Pension Transfer.

Bangkok, Thailand -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- Many people don’t realize the increased pension income you can receive under a QROPS Vs SIPP in the UK. For British expats who are living abroad, you can now get an increased pension through a transfer to a QROPS. The focus of QROPS pension transfers for British expats has primarily been estate planning as a UK pension transfer to a QROPS avoids the 55% tax upon death that the UK imposes on private pensions once taking benefits. You also avoid UK income taxes of up to 50%. But, one of the other main benefits of a QROPS pension transfer is the ability to draw a higher income than would be available under UK pension rules.



QROPS and SIPP Pension Income Differences. What Pension Income Would I Receive at Retirement?



We know that QROPS is a great estate planning tool, as you can pass on 100% of your benefits to your loved ones upon death in the form of a lump sum. This is great for your kids, but what about your income at retirement. What do you get out of it? Well, first off, you get to avoid UK income taxes which typically ranges from 20% to 50% depending on the size of your pension pot. Secondly, a transfer to a QROPS enables a larger payout at retirement age as the pension would be based on assumed investment performance rather than UK gilts under UK pension rules.



UK gilts are bonds issued by the UK government to raise money to balance its books. It is essentially UK government debt and is considered one of the safest form of investments as you wouldn’t normally expect the UK government to go bust. These UK gilts are used to work out pension payments in the UK at retirement age.



However, due to historically low interest rates set by the Bank of England to try to promote borrowing in order to stimulate the economy, UK gilts have reached an all time low. UK gilts were 2.02% on 2nd August 2012. Annuity rates in the UK are based on these 15 year gilt yields. The latest 15 year gilt yields can be found from the FT.



The Difference Between UK SIPP and QROPS Pension Income



There has been quite a lot of pension industry press comment in the UK recently regarding the shrinking incomes available to pensioners in retirement via the GAD system.



UK pensions have seen the maximum permissible retirement income levels shrink steadily as factors such as quantative easing [governments printing money] leading to gilt yields falling dramatically to historic lows (yields recently reduced from 2.25% down to just 2%).



As the Isle of Man does not have to follow this GAD system (where a client has been non-UK resident for 5 plus years), clients are not faced with such worries; indeed many of our clients are able to access an income that is 50% greater than if they were in a UK SIPP where the GAD system for calculating maximum permitted income levels must be used.



The illustration shown below is based on a male aged 65. This shows the maximum pension per £100,000 in the pension pot.



About QROPS Specialists

QROPS Specialists provide a comprehensive service for clients wishing to transfer their UK pension to a Qualifying Recognised Overseas Pension Scheme (QROPS).



We provide independent and fiduciary advice to our clients. We aren’t tied to any one pension company or provider, so we can genuinely find the best scheme to suit your preferences. QROPS specialists are experts in the field and will bring you constant news and updates concerning UK pension transfers abroad.



For enquiries, please send email to info@qropsspecialists.com

Contact us-

QROPS Specialists

Prime Buliding, 24 Sukhumvit 21, Klongtoey, Wattana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

PH: +66 (0)2 661 7884 (please ask for Richard)

F: +66 (0)2 661 7885